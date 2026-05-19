ADCMC showcases AI-driven readiness initiatives at ISNR 2026

Abu Dhabi centre unveils smart platforms to boost crisis response and resilience
Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre Abu Dhabi is showcasing a range of advanced initiatives and AI-powered platforms during its participation in the ninth edition of the International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience (ISNR 2026), currently taking place at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi until May 21.
Held under the patronage of Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, the exhibition brings together local and international organisations specialising in security, emergency response and risk management.
During the event, ADCMC is presenting smart technology platforms aimed at improving crisis response speed and strengthening the efficiency of emergency and disaster management systems.
The centre is also highlighting several initiatives focused on boosting institutional preparedness and enhancing the capabilities of specialised personnel in line with international standards.
One of the key highlights of the participation is the promotion of the Understanding Risk Global Forum (UR Abu Dhabi), which the emirate will host for the first time in the Middle East.
Officials said hosting the forum reflects Abu Dhabi’s growing role in risk management, preparedness and institutional resilience.
Matar Saeed Al Nuaimi, Director General of ADCMC, said the centre’s participation reflects Abu Dhabi’s strategic approach towards building a modern and integrated risk management system based on innovation and smart technologies.
“The exhibition provides an important platform to showcase advanced practices in emergency management and crisis response, while also strengthening cooperation and the exchange of expertise with international entities,” he said.
He added that Abu Dhabi continues to focus on developing systems that are more proactive, resilient and efficient in dealing with future risks and challenges.
The centre said its participation also supports efforts to strengthen business continuity and ensure the sustainability of essential services during emergencies and crises.
Through partnerships and the adoption of advanced technologies, ADCMC aims to continue developing an integrated preparedness ecosystem that enhances community safety and institutional resilience.
Officials said the exhibition offers an opportunity to strengthen collaboration with global partners and showcase Abu Dhabi’s experience in emergency management and future readiness.