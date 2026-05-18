Smart patrols, rescue tools and AI-driven services unveiled in Abu Dhabi
Dubai: The General Command of Dubai Police will participate on Tuesday in the ninth edition of the International Exhibition for National Security and Risk Prevention (ISNR 2026), taking place until May 21 at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.
The major security exhibition brings together eight specialised sectors covering security, safety, firefighting, cybersecurity, student innovations, and advanced technologies linked to emergency operations management.
Dubai Police will participate under the pavilion of the Ministry of Interior, where it will showcase a range of smart security services, advanced technologies, and specialised initiatives reflecting the force’s ongoing drive towards digital transformation, security innovation, and enhanced public safety.
The force said its participation reflects its commitment to maintaining a strong presence at leading international security exhibitions and forums, while presenting pioneering experiences, smart initiatives, and advanced policing solutions that reinforce the UAE’s position as a global leader in innovative security systems.
Dubai Police added that the participation aligns with the UAE leadership’s vision to build an advanced and sustainable security system capable of keeping pace with future challenges through the use of artificial intelligence, innovation, and modern technologies to enhance community safety and quality of life.
Visitors to the Dubai Police stand will be introduced to a number of smart services and flagship police initiatives, including the Dubai Police smart application, the Traffic Safety Platform, the e-Crime Hub awareness platform, the “Ghiath” smart patrol, the virtual simulation programme, and the latest tools and equipment used by the Search and Rescue Department.
The stand will also feature the M01 autonomous patrol, details of the eighth edition of the UAE SWAT Challenge 2027, and highlights of the upcoming fifth edition of the World Police Summit, scheduled to take place next November.