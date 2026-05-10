Initiative focuses on smart policing, innovation and advanced technology solutions
Abu Dhabi Police has organised a specialised workshop on artificial intelligence as part of efforts to strengthen future readiness and expand the use of advanced technologies in policing operations.
The workshop, titled “AI Agent for Future Readiness”, was organised by the Strategy and Future Department under the Decision-Making Support and Institutional Development Sector, in coordination with the Abu Dhabi Police AI Council.
The initiative forms part of the 2026 AI Readiness programme, which aims to encourage the practical use of artificial intelligence across different police functions.
The workshop focused on helping specialised teams use AI tools to analyse future challenges and develop innovative solutions that could later be turned into practical projects.
Participants worked within a 90-day operational model designed to improve planning, forecasting and problem-solving capabilities within the organisation.
Colonel Obaid Abdullah Al Rumaithi, Director of the Strategy and Future Department, said the initiative supports Abu Dhabi Police’s wider vision of integrating AI into strategic operations to improve efficiency, flexibility and institutional performance.
The workshop brought together several specialised teams from across Abu Dhabi Police, including members of the Future Readiness Projects Network, technical teams supporting AI initiatives, and strategy and institutional development departments.
Discussions also explored ways to use AI in analysing risks, designing solutions and building prototype models to support smart policing and future operational readiness.