Design Infinity achieves historic safety milestone at the Maudsley Health Project, Abu Dhabi

1,000,000 safe man-hours completed without a single lost time incident
Design Infinity, leading interior fit-out firm delivering the Maudsley Health Project, today announced a landmark achievement in health and safety excellence: the completion of one million consecutive man-hours on site without a single lost time incident (LTI). Reached at 12:00 hrs on May 5, 2026, this milestone cements Design Infinity’s position as a safety leader in the interior fit-out sector and reflects the collective dedication of every worker, supervisor, and manager involved in the project.
Pratap Mendonca, Managing Partner of Design Infinity commented, “This milestone belongs to every single person who has walked onto the Maudsley Project and chosen to put safety first, every single day. One million hours is an extraordinary achievement and one that our entire team should be immensely proud of.”
Geetha Nayak, Managing Partner of Design Infinity commented, “The Maudsley Health Project represents one of Design Infinity’s most significant interior fit-out projects in the healthcare sector to date. Encompassing 220,000 sq. ft. full interior fit-out across six floors, the project has required the coordinated deployment of our specialized team members in the site.”
Imran Khan, Senior Project Manager at Design Infinity said, “Delivering to the upcoming Hospital’s standards, this project has demanded rigorous planning, disciplined site management, and focus on the safety of the team. The accumulation of one million man-hours without an LTI across such a challenging scope of works is a direct result of the safety-first culture that Design Infinity has embedded across all levels of the project team.”
Design Infinity’s approach to health and safety goes beyond regulatory compliance. The company operates a proactive safety management system that includes daily toolbox talks, regular site-wide safety audits, near-miss reporting and analysis, and a behavioural safety programme that empowers every operative to intervene when they identify risk. At the Maudsley Project, these systems have been applied with full commitment from day one.
Akhil Sundar, HSE Manager of Design Infinity commented, “This result doesn’t happen by accident. It happens because every person on this site understands that they are responsible for their own safety and the safety of the people working alongside them. We are proud of what this team has achieved together.”
With the Maudsley Project programme continuing, Design Infinity remains committed to maintaining and building upon this exceptional safety record through to project completion. Design Infinity extends its sincere gratitude to the client team, the project management team, all subcontractors, and every member on site whose professionalism and commitment to safety have made this achievement possible.
For more information about Design Infinity and its services, please visit www.design-infinity.com