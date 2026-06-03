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M42, Arcera team up to boost medicine and biotech growth in Abu Dhabi

Partnership aims to advance medicines, AI healthcare and clinical research

Last updated:
Ali Al Hammadi, Reporter
2 MIN READ
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Deal focuses on genetics, AI and better access to advanced treatments.
Deal focuses on genetics, AI and better access to advanced treatments.
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M42 and Arcera Life Sciences have signed a strategic agreement aimed at strengthening biopharma localisation and advancing next-generation healthcare innovation in Abu Dhabi.

The partnership supports efforts led by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi to position the emirate as a global hub for life sciences and medical innovation.

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Officials said the collaboration will focus on developing an integrated life sciences ecosystem covering clinical development, innovative therapies and treatments for genetic and rare diseases.

Under the agreement, Arcera will work with M42 to use genomics data and study disease prevalence across selected genetic and rare diseases. The partnership combines M42’s healthcare and artificial intelligence capabilities with Arcera’s expertise in drug development and market access.

The collaboration will focus on four main areas, including genomics-based therapeutic development, accelerating clinical trials, advancing stem cell and regenerative medicine research, and integrating artificial intelligence technologies across the healthcare sector.

The two companies said the partnership aims to support precision medicine and improve patient access to advanced treatment solutions in the region.

Dr. Asma Al Mannaei, Executive Director of the Health Life Sciences Sector at the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said the collaboration reflects the emirate’s growing position in life sciences and healthcare innovation.

She said Abu Dhabi continues to strengthen regulation, clinical research and health data infrastructure to help accelerate the development of advanced therapies and improve healthcare outcomes.

Dr. Fahad Al Marzooqi, Chief Executive Officer of M42 Integrated Health Solutions, said the partnership supports Abu Dhabi’s wider vision of building a strong life sciences sector through innovation and strategic partnerships.

He added that combining artificial intelligence, healthcare delivery and drug development expertise would help expand clinical opportunities and support the translation of research into patient care.

The agreement also includes plans to evaluate future joint projects and create pathways for long-term collaboration in development and commercialisation.

Isabel Afonso, Chief Executive Officer of Arcera Life Sciences, said the partnership highlights the strength of Abu Dhabi’s healthcare ecosystem and supports sustainable patient-focused innovation.

Officials noted that the collaboration represents another step in strengthening the UAE’s life sciences sector and advancing the use of AI and genomics in healthcare and pharmaceutical development.

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