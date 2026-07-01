Abu Dhabi unveils LIVEX 2026, a global platform for livability-led investment

Dr. Abdulla Humaid Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Department of Energy – Abu Dhabi, added: "Abu Dhabi's wise leadership has placed people and quality of life at the heart of the nation's development. We believe that quality of life begins with reliable, resilient, and sustainable energy and water systems that safeguard essential services, meet the aspirations of society, and enable economic growth. Through integrated collaboration with our partners, we continue to advance a future-ready ecosystem that is more efficient and sustainable, strengthens the preparedness of our cities, supports Abu Dhabi's competitiveness, and reinforces its position as a global model for cities where prosperity, sustainability, and quality of life advance together."

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, echoed this vision: "Abu Dhabi's approach to quality of life is deliberate and long-term, bringing together infrastructure, integrated communities, world-class destinations, culture, education and innovation to create a place where people and communities can thrive. This integrated model reflects a holistic vision for urban development and place-making, strengthening the emirate's global position, enhancing its ability to attract talent, investment and partnerships, and reinforcing confidence in its future trajectory. It is this consistency of vision and delivery that continues to position Abu Dhabi as a destination of choice to visit, a place to live and work, and an increasingly compelling environment for investment, talent and opportunity."

"Abu Dhabi was built on the belief that a city's quality of life and economic strength must advance together," He said. "Decades of investment in infrastructure, services and communities across the emirate have made that belief a reality, establishing Abu Dhabi as the most livable city in the Middle East and Africa, and one of the world's most sought-after destinations for international capital. LIVEX is where we bring that story to the world."

Abdulla Rasheed Editor - Abu Dhabi

Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.