Abu Dhabi unveils LIVEX 2026, a global platform for livability-led investment

New exhibition positions livability as the engine of global investment flows
Abu Dhabi: Senior government leaders from across Abu Dhabi gathered today at the iconic Zayed National Museum for the launch press conference of LIVEX 2026, the emirate's inaugural Livability and Investment Exhibition. The event brought together senior government figures for a keynote and two high-level panels on Abu Dhabi's livability agenda, with discussions centered on how the emirate is building livable cities that attract people, businesses and long-term investment, as global urban development shifts from investment-led growth to livability-led growth.
Convened by the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), LIVEX will act as a dedicated platform at the intersection of livability, infrastructure and investment, reflecting how livability is now driving investment decisions and shaping where long-term capital is deployed. The three-day exhibition is expected to draw more than 20,000 policymakers, institutional investors, urban planners, developers and industry experts from over 50 countries, and will run from 29 September to 1 October at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.
At the launch, participating leaders from eight of Abu Dhabi's key government departments showcased the emirate's track record across the full spectrum of built and social infrastructure, spanning livability, economy, healthcare, education, culture and energy, as evidence of a model built around quality of life, planned progress and long-term confidence.
The event opened with a keynote address by Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of DMT, who outlined Abu Dhabi's strategic roadmap for integrated, people-first urban development and its role in strengthening the emirate's long-term competitiveness.
"Abu Dhabi was built on the belief that a city's quality of life and economic strength must advance together," He said. "Decades of investment in infrastructure, services and communities across the emirate have made that belief a reality, establishing Abu Dhabi as the most livable city in the Middle East and Africa, and one of the world's most sought-after destinations for international capital. LIVEX is where we bring that story to the world."
Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, echoed this vision: "Abu Dhabi's approach to quality of life is deliberate and long-term, bringing together infrastructure, integrated communities, world-class destinations, culture, education and innovation to create a place where people and communities can thrive. This integrated model reflects a holistic vision for urban development and place-making, strengthening the emirate's global position, enhancing its ability to attract talent, investment and partnerships, and reinforcing confidence in its future trajectory. It is this consistency of vision and delivery that continues to position Abu Dhabi as a destination of choice to visit, a place to live and work, and an increasingly compelling environment for investment, talent and opportunity."
Dr. Abdulla Humaid Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Department of Energy – Abu Dhabi, added: "Abu Dhabi's wise leadership has placed people and quality of life at the heart of the nation's development. We believe that quality of life begins with reliable, resilient, and sustainable energy and water systems that safeguard essential services, meet the aspirations of society, and enable economic growth. Through integrated collaboration with our partners, we continue to advance a future-ready ecosystem that is more efficient and sustainable, strengthens the preparedness of our cities, supports Abu Dhabi's competitiveness, and reinforces its position as a global model for cities where prosperity, sustainability, and quality of life advance together."
Following the keynote, two high-level panel discussions brought together senior officials to unpack the human, economic and infrastructure foundations driving Abu Dhabi's livability agenda.
The first session, People First: The Human Foundations of Abu Dhabi's Livability, focused on the social foundations of a livable city, including culture, community, education, energy, belonging and wellbeing. It featured His Excellency Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism; Dr. Abdulla Humaid Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy; Shamis Ali Al Dhaheri, Chairman of the Department of Community Development; and Mohamed Taj Eddine Alqadi, Chairman of the Department of Education and Knowledge.
The second session, By Design: The Systems and Investment Powering Abu Dhabi's Urban Future, examined the world-class infrastructure, economic policies and technological enablers propelling sustainable urban growth. This panel brought together the insights of Badr Al-Olama, Director General at the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development arm responsible for driving economic diversification and sustainable growth, and Hammad Al Hammadi, Executive Director of TAMM's Customer Care & Happiness Sector, Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi.
Together, the keynote and panel discussions set the stage for the inaugural edition of LIVEX, which will bring this conversation to life through a programme designed to connect decision-makers, showcase emerging ideas and support new partnerships across the urban development sector.