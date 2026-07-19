How Abu Dhabi builds liveable and sustainable cities

Speaking at the Future Cities Leadership Plenary, How Do We Build New Cities?, Al Blooshi demonstrated how Abu Dhabi translates the event’s theme — Livable and Sustainable Cities: ACT Now! — into tangible outcomes. He highlighted that Abu Dhabi is shaping its cities to enhance the daily lives of those who call the emirate home. This is evaluated by tracking how comfortably people can navigate and access their districts, while monitoring resident satisfaction alongside walkability, public spaces, and proximity to essential services. These metrics are then used to optimise targeted investments in parks, facilities, and public services designed to foster social connection.