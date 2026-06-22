Abu Dhabi to host the Forbes Middle East Building the Future Summit 2026
Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre (ADPIC) is overseeing one of the largest government development programs in the UAE, managing a capital investment portfolio worth more than Dh200 billion ($54.5 billion).
The portfolio includes over 600 ongoing projects spanning housing, transportation, healthcare, education, tourism and community infrastructure.
The extensive pipeline reflects Abu Dhabi's long-term strategy to diversify its economy beyond oil, improve quality of life for residents and position the emirate as a global hub for business, tourism and innovation.
ADPIC coordinates the planning, delivery and oversight of major public infrastructure projects, ensuring they align with the UAE's broader economic and urban development goals.
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Among its flagship initiatives are new residential communities, road and transport networks, hospitals, schools, cultural attractions and public amenities designed to support the emirate's growing population while advancing sustainable urban development.
This was highlighted as the second edition of the Forbes Middle East Building the Future Summit 2026 kicks off in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday (June 23, 2026) under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, bringing together about 3,000 policymakers, business executives and industry experts to examine the future of sustainable urban development across the Middle East and North Africa.
Held over two days, June 23-24, the summit is organised by Forbes Middle East in partnership with One Development and will focus on the intersection of infrastructure, smart cities, clean energy, mobility and artificial intelligence.
Participants are expected to discuss strategies for building more sustainable and resilient cities, integrating digital technologies into urban planning, and attracting investment into next-generation infrastructure projects as countries across the region pursue ambitious economic diversification and net-zero goals.
The event will also showcase emerging technologies and development models shaping the future of cities, highlighting innovations in sustainable planning, intelligent transportation systems, energy infrastructure and AI-driven urban services.
It will also highlight the role of infrastructure in supporting economic growth and sustainability, while exploring the integration of energy, mobility, housing, water, artificial intelligence, and data centers within a comprehensive ecosystem that supports long-term development.
Summit sessions will address a wide range of topics related to the future of infrastructure, including project financing, smart technologies, futuristic architectural designs, and the development of inclusive, people-centered communities.
Discussions will also focus on enhancing the UAE’s competitiveness and strengthening its global position in this vital sector, as well as fostering strategic collaboration between government entities and private-sector organizations to accelerate infrastructure development.
Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, said: “The future of energy and infrastructure will be shaped by the integration of sustainability, innovation, and advanced technologies. The UAE continues to adopt a forward-looking approach that combines clean energy, digital transformation, and resilient infrastructure to support economic growth and enhance quality of life.”
He added: “Through collaboration between the public and private sectors, we are accelerating the development of future-ready ecosystems that leverage artificial intelligence, renewable energy, and smart solutions to build sustainable cities capable of meeting the challenges of future generations.”
Khuloud Al Omian, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Middle East, said: “The second edition of the Building the Future Summit comes at a time when the region is witnessing an unprecedented acceleration in urban and infrastructure development, driven by technological transformation, sustainable growth requirements, and the increasing need for more resilient and future-ready development models.”
Ali Al Jebely, Founder and Chairman of One Development and One Holding Group, stated:“Amid evolving market dynamics, the Forbes Middle East Building the Future Summit serves as an important platform to highlight the UAE real estate sector, its resilience, innovation, and global appeal.”
Abu Dhabi continues to strengthen its position as one of the world’s most advanced cities through the implementation of extensive infrastructure development programs encompassing transportation networks, housing, water, energy, education, healthcare, and public utilities.
These initiatives form part of a strategic vision aimed at supporting population and economic growth, achieving sustainable development objectives, and enhancing quality of life.
Official data and recent economic reports indicate that Abu Dhabi has moved beyond the phase of building essential infrastructure and entered a new era focused on developing smart, sustainable infrastructure capable of supporting the future economy, with a strong emphasis on public-private partnerships and attracting local and international investment.
The Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre (ADPIC) currently oversees a capital project portfolio valued at more than Dh200 billion, comprising over 600 projects across the housing, transportation, healthcare, education, tourism, and community services sectors.
This portfolio represents one of the largest infrastructure capital expenditure programs in the region.
These projects include the development of new residential communities, road networks, bridges, tunnels, advanced educational and healthcare facilities, and infrastructure projects supporting urban expansion across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Al Dhafra Region.
Dh55 billion for new projects in 2026 and 2027
Reflecting the scale of future expansion, Abu Dhabi has announced a Dh55 billion Public-Private Partnership (PPP) programme to finance 24 new infrastructure projects during 2026 and 2027, making it one of the largest initiatives of its kind in the Gulf region.
The projects are distributed across several key sectors:
First: Transport and Road Projects
Approximately Dh35 billion has been allocated to develop 11 transportation and road projects, including the construction and expansion of more than 300 kilometres of roads, bridges, tunnels, and major intersections, while improving connectivity between emerging residential and development areas.
Second: Water and Flood Protection Projects
The plan includes the implementation of five projects worth Dh11 billion to develop dams, water storage facilities, stormwater drainage systems, and flood protection infrastructure, enhancing the resilience of Abu Dhabi’s infrastructure against climate change and extreme weather conditions.
Third: Social Infrastructure
Approximately Dh9 billion has been allocated for the construction and development of schools, universities, hospitals, sports facilities, and modern community amenities designed to accommodate anticipated population growth in the coming years.
Smart and Sustainable Infrastructure
Abu Dhabi’s future vision extends beyond capital expenditure and focuses on developing a comprehensive ecosystem powered by advanced technologies, artificial intelligence, and digital governance in project and infrastructure management.
The emirate has also introduced a unified infrastructure governance framework involving 14 government entities, aimed at accelerating approvals, reducing project delivery timelines, and improving coordination among stakeholders.
The framework is expected to lower operating costs, improve government spending efficiency, and accelerate the delivery of strategic projects that support economic and urban growth across the emirate.
These significant investments coincide with rapid growth in Abu Dhabi’s industrial, tourism, real estate, logistics, and advanced technology sectors, creating increased demand for infrastructure capable of accommodating future population growth, business expansion, and foreign direct investment.
Economists believe that continued investment in infrastructure projects remains one of the key drivers of the emirate’s GDP growth and further enhances Abu Dhabi’s attractiveness to global investors, particularly through innovative financing models based on public-private partnerships rather than exclusive reliance on traditional government funding.
Current and future projects reflect Abu Dhabi’s commitment to a long-term development strategy focused on building smart, sustainable, and globally connected cities, enhancing quality of life for citizens and residents, and strengthening the emirate’s competitiveness as a global economic and investment hub.
With more than Dh200 billion in ongoing projects and a newly launched Dh55 billion programme for future developments, Abu Dhabi appears poised to enter a new phase of urban and economic expansion, supported by modern infrastructure that will serve as the foundation for growth and development over the coming decades.
The summit will bring together government leaders, key sector stakeholders, global investors, and industry pioneers, alongside representatives from ministries, sovereign entities, developers, and infrastructure organizations.
Among the confirmed participants are:
Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office;
Sharif Salim Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs, Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure;
Mohammed Al Mansoori, Undersecretary for Infrastructure and Transport Affairs, Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure;
Younis Haji Al Khoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance;
Ahmed Mohammed Balalaa Al Romaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Energy – Abu Dhabi;
Rashed Abdul Karim Al Blooshi, Chief Executive Officer of the Registration Authority at Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM);
Eisa Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Director General of Infrastructure Development at the Department of Municipalities and Transport;
Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the UAE Government;
Abdulla Mohammed Al Blooshi, Director General of the Urban Planning and Permits Centre at the Department of Municipalities and Transport;
Ali Al Jebely, Founder and Chairman of One Development.