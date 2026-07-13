Abu Dhabi's largest property event IREIS returns to ADNEC from Sept 17-19

Real estate transaction value in Abu Dhabi jumped 76.6 percent to Dh203.01 billion in the last 12 months ending June 30, 2026, with total number of transactions jumping 64.53 percent to 53,177, according to the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC), reflecting the growth of its property market that is expected to boost investor confidence as the emirate prepares to host the largest property event – International Real Estate and Investment Show (IREIS) 2026 – to be held from September 17-19, 2026 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).