Operating businesses contributed Dh2.2 billion while group cash reached Dh13.7 billion
Abu Dhabi: 2PointZero Group reported net profit of Dh7.7 billion for the first half of 2026, supported by Dh2.2 billion from its operating businesses and one-off gains across its investment portfolio, including SpaceX and Anthropic.
The Abu Dhabi-listed investment holding company generated revenue of Dh21.9 billion during the period, representing an increase of 114% on a pro forma like-for-like basis.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation reached Dh5 billion after excluding fair value changes and one-off items, while the group maintained a blended gross profit margin of 29%.
Net profit from the group’s businesses increased 2,301% year on year, driven by the consolidation of Tendam, the merger that created 2PointZero Group and contributions from investments across African financial services and European packaging.
The first half of 2026 demonstrates the strength of the platform we have been building over several years. We delivered revenue of Dh21.9 billion, representing a 114% increase on a pro forma like-for-like basis, and Group Net Profit of Dh7.7 billion, comprising Dh2.2 billion from our operating businesses alongside one-off gains from our investment portfolio, including SpaceX, Anthropic, and other investment gains, while continuing to strengthen the quality of our portfolio and the resilience of our balance sheetSamia Bouazza, CEO of 2PointZero
Cash position reaches Dh13.7 billion
The group ended the first half with Dh13.7 billion in cash and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, providing additional capacity to fund acquisitions and investments across its core sectors.
Operational integration, wider use of artificial intelligence tools and cost optimisation measures contributed to the group’s performance during the period.
“Supported by a strong group cash position of AED 13.7 billion, we remain well positioned to invest through market cycles. In today's environment, sitting on cash is a strategic advantage,” Bouazza said.
Nearly 10% of the group’s workforce now consists of AI co-workers embedded across its operations to improve productivity, decision-making and business performance, according to the company.
TAQA stake sale strengthens balance sheet
2PointZero completed the sale of its entire 7.29% stake in Abu Dhabi National Energy Company, known as TAQA, to Abu Dhabi Power in June.
The divestment strengthened the group’s financial position and increased its flexibility to pursue investments across its main business areas.
“Beyond the financial results, this period marked an important step in the evolution of 2PointZero. We completed the successful monetization of our TAQA investment, demonstrating our ability to divest some assets at the right time,” Bouazza said.
The group also expanded its North American energy infrastructure operations through subsidiary ePointZero’s $2.25 billion all-cash acquisition of Traverse Midstream Partners.
The purchase represented ePointZero’s largest energy infrastructure investment to date and gave it full ownership of the North American business.
Expansion across packaging and financial services
2PointZero completed the acquisition of a 60.8% controlling stake in Italy’s ISEM Packaging Group for Dh704 million, establishing its sixth dedicated consumer vertical and expanding its exposure to European packaging markets.
The group also added Baobab Group to its African financial services portfolio and participated in WHOOP’s Series G funding round, extending its investments in the global wellness sector.
International Resources Holding, part of the group, agreed with Adani Enterprises to establish a 50-50 joint venture for an $11.5 billion aluminium project in India.
Each company will hold an equal interest in the project, which is intended to connect investment, infrastructure and trade operations.