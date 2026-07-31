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SpaceX and Anthropic gains help lift 2PointZero profit to Dh7.7 billion

Operating businesses contributed Dh2.2 billion while group cash reached Dh13.7 billion

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Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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SpaceX and Anthropic gains help lift 2PointZero profit to Dh7.7 billion
Akash Sudarsanan

Abu Dhabi: 2PointZero Group reported net profit of Dh7.7 billion for the first half of 2026, supported by Dh2.2 billion from its operating businesses and one-off gains across its investment portfolio, including SpaceX and Anthropic.

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The Abu Dhabi-listed investment holding company generated revenue of Dh21.9 billion during the period, representing an increase of 114% on a pro forma like-for-like basis.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation reached Dh5 billion after excluding fair value changes and one-off items, while the group maintained a blended gross profit margin of 29%.

Net profit from the group’s businesses increased 2,301% year on year, driven by the consolidation of Tendam, the merger that created 2PointZero Group and contributions from investments across African financial services and European packaging.

The first half of 2026 demonstrates the strength of the platform we have been building over several years. We delivered revenue of Dh21.9 billion, representing a 114% increase on a pro forma like-for-like basis, and Group Net Profit of Dh7.7 billion, comprising Dh2.2 billion from our operating businesses alongside one-off gains from our investment portfolio, including SpaceX, Anthropic, and other investment gains, while continuing to strengthen the quality of our portfolio and the resilience of our balance sheet
Samia Bouazza, CEO of 2PointZero

Cash position reaches Dh13.7 billion

The group ended the first half with Dh13.7 billion in cash and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, providing additional capacity to fund acquisitions and investments across its core sectors.

Operational integration, wider use of artificial intelligence tools and cost optimisation measures contributed to the group’s performance during the period.

“Supported by a strong group cash position of AED 13.7 billion, we remain well positioned to invest through market cycles. In today's environment, sitting on cash is a strategic advantage,” Bouazza said.

Nearly 10% of the group’s workforce now consists of AI co-workers embedded across its operations to improve productivity, decision-making and business performance, according to the company.

TAQA stake sale strengthens balance sheet

2PointZero completed the sale of its entire 7.29% stake in Abu Dhabi National Energy Company, known as TAQA, to Abu Dhabi Power in June.

The divestment strengthened the group’s financial position and increased its flexibility to pursue investments across its main business areas.

“Beyond the financial results, this period marked an important step in the evolution of 2PointZero. We completed the successful monetization of our TAQA investment, demonstrating our ability to divest some assets at the right time,” Bouazza said.

The group also expanded its North American energy infrastructure operations through subsidiary ePointZero’s $2.25 billion all-cash acquisition of Traverse Midstream Partners.

The purchase represented ePointZero’s largest energy infrastructure investment to date and gave it full ownership of the North American business.

Expansion across packaging and financial services

2PointZero completed the acquisition of a 60.8% controlling stake in Italy’s ISEM Packaging Group for Dh704 million, establishing its sixth dedicated consumer vertical and expanding its exposure to European packaging markets.

The group also added Baobab Group to its African financial services portfolio and participated in WHOOP’s Series G funding round, extending its investments in the global wellness sector.

International Resources Holding, part of the group, agreed with Adani Enterprises to establish a 50-50 joint venture for an $11.5 billion aluminium project in India.

Each company will hold an equal interest in the project, which is intended to connect investment, infrastructure and trade operations.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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