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Modon H1 net profit reaches Dh2.2 billion after property sales hit Dh26 billion

Revenue rises 40% to Dh9.2 billion while backlog doubles to a record Dh65.4 billion

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Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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Modon H1 net profit reaches Dh2.2 billion after property sales hit Dh26 billion

Dubai: Modon Holding reported Dh26 billion in property sales during the first half of 2026, including Dh23 billion in Abu Dhabi, after strong demand for new residential developments lifted revenue and expanded its future income pipeline.

The group recorded net profit of Dh2.2 billion, while revenue increased 40% year on year to a half-year record of Dh9.2 billion.

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Modon’s revenue backlog doubled from a year earlier to Dh65.4 billion and increased 42% from the end of 2025. Developments in the UAE and Egypt accounted for 95% of the total backlog.

Abu Dhabi sales reach Dh23 billion

Real estate sales increased 2.6 times from the first half of 2025, driven by developments in Abu Dhabi, Egypt and Spain.

The launch of Hudayriyat Golf Estates generated Dh13 billion in sales within days, which Modon described as the highest sales value recorded for a single residential project launch in the UAE.

An exceptional performance from real estate positioned Modon as the largest developer in Abu Dhabi in terms of sales value during H1. This included the UAE’s highest-ever single-project sales value for the launch of Hudayriyat Golf Estates, with Dh13 billion achieved within days.
Abdulla Al Sahi, Group Managing Director of Modon Holding

Tara Park on Reem Island sold out across two phases launched in March and April, while further phases were released at Wadi Yemm in Egypt.

Real estate revenue increased 56% to Dh5.7 billion, making the segment Modon’s main earnings contributor. The group awarded Dh14.1 billion in construction and consultancy contracts during the period.

Backlog provides future revenue pipeline

Adjusted EBITDA reached Dh3 billion, while recurring revenue increased 22% to Dh3.5 billion and represented 38% of group revenue.

Excluding one-off gains and dividend income recorded during the previous year, adjusted EBITDA increased 18% and net profit rose 23%.

Modon held Dh8.6 billion in unrestricted cash and Dh1.5 billion in undrawn committed facilities at the end of June. Net debt stood at Dh912 million, with net debt to EBITDA at 0.18 times.

Our Group revenue backlog of Dh65.4 billion, alongside additional income-generating assets coming online, ensure a positive outlook for future growth. As we move into the second half of the year and beyond into 2027, Modon will expand on its objectives, maintaining forward progress with a disciplined and relentless focus on delivery
Bill O’Regan, Group Chief Executive Officer of Modon Holding

Events and leasing income grow

Revenue from events, catering and tourism increased 25% to Dh2.8 billion, including a Dh1 billion contribution from Arena Group.

Modon hosted 484 events that attracted more than 2.7 million visitors across venues in the UAE and UK, while its catering operations served 24.9 million meals, up 5% from a year earlier.

Asset and investment management revenue rose 13% to Dh361 million, supported by higher rental income and occupancy of 96% across owned properties.

Revenue from owned and operated hotels increased 8% to Dh388 million. Modon said higher domestic and staycation demand helped offset softer international tourism during regional travel disruption in March and April.

The group entered the second half with total assets of Dh92 billion and equity of Dh57 billion, representing increases of 6% and 5% respectively since the end of 2025.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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