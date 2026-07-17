The group completed the stake sale and will receive the final dividend on July 30
Abu Dhabi: e& has completed the sale of its entire stake in Vodafone Group, securing total consideration of Dh21.9 billion, equivalent to $5.95 billion.
The group transferred 3,944,743,685 Vodafone shares to BNP Paribas Financial Markets, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, and Société Générale.
The transfer generated gross cash proceeds of Dh21.5 billion, equivalent to $5.84 billion, at around 110.5 pence per share.
e& will receive the remaining 2.02 pence per share linked to Vodafone’s final dividend for the 2026 financial year on July 30.
That payment is worth Dh400 million, or $110 million, and will bring the total consideration from the transaction to Dh21.9 billion.
The sale generated a net cash return of Dh4.8 billion, equivalent to $1.3 billion.
e& said the transaction represented a natural evolution of its strategic priorities and would allow the group to sharpen its focus on core businesses while realising the value created through its Vodafone investment.
The sale was first announced on July 10 under a binding agreement with Vega, an acquisition vehicle wholly owned by the Niel family group.