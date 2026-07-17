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e& completes Vodafone exit with Dh21.9 billion in proceeds

The group completed the stake sale and will receive the final dividend on July 30

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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This photo taken on January 30, 2026 shows a Vodafone logo above the entrance to one of the company's stores in London.
This photo taken on January 30, 2026 shows a Vodafone logo above the entrance to one of the company's stores in London.
AFP-CARLOS JASSO

Abu Dhabi: e& has completed the sale of its entire stake in Vodafone Group, securing total consideration of Dh21.9 billion, equivalent to $5.95 billion.

The group transferred 3,944,743,685 Vodafone shares to BNP Paribas Financial Markets, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, and Société Générale.

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The transfer generated gross cash proceeds of Dh21.5 billion, equivalent to $5.84 billion, at around 110.5 pence per share.

Final payment due on July 30

e& will receive the remaining 2.02 pence per share linked to Vodafone’s final dividend for the 2026 financial year on July 30.

That payment is worth Dh400 million, or $110 million, and will bring the total consideration from the transaction to Dh21.9 billion.

The sale generated a net cash return of Dh4.8 billion, equivalent to $1.3 billion.

Focus returns to core businesses

e& said the transaction represented a natural evolution of its strategic priorities and would allow the group to sharpen its focus on core businesses while realising the value created through its Vodafone investment.

The sale was first announced on July 10 under a binding agreement with Vega, an acquisition vehicle wholly owned by the Niel family group.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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