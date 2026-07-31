UAE hospital activity and overseas growth pushed revenue to Dh14.9 billion
Abu Dhabi: PureHealth’s net profit increased 20% year on year to Dh1.2 billion in the first half of 2026, supported by higher patient activity in the UAE, international expansion and continued growth across its insurance business.
Revenue rose 9% to Dh14.9 billion, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation increased 24% to Dh2.9 billion.
International operations contributed 33% of group revenue during the six-month period following the integration of Hellenic Healthcare Group in Greece and Cyprus and continued growth at Circle Health in the UK.
Patient activity also increased across PureHealth’s UAE hospital network, with outpatient volumes rising 7% and inpatient volumes growing 10%. Hospital bed occupancy reached 75% during the first half.
Our international portfolio continued to scale, insurance maintained strong momentum, and patient activity across our UAE network grew in the second quarterShaista Asif, GCEO of PureHealth
International revenue rises 56%
Revenue from PureHealth’s international healthcare operations increased 56% year on year to Dh5 billion, primarily reflecting the consolidation of Hellenic Healthcare Group and underlying growth at Circle Health.
International EBITDA rose 65% to Dh1.1 billion, while the division’s EBITDA margin expanded to 22.2%.
Circle Health recorded a 6.3% increase in revenue, supported by a greater share of more complex inpatient procedures. Patient volumes at Hellenic Healthcare Group increased 6%, driven mainly by outpatient growth across Greece and Cyprus.
“PureHealth's performance in the first half of 2026 reflects the strength of our long-term strategy and the disciplined execution of our vision to build a globally diversified healthcare group with a resilient portfolio and a strong financial foundation,” PureHealth Chairman Kamal Al Maazmi said.
UAE patient volumes increase
PureHealth’s UAE healthcare operations generated revenue of Dh5.8 billion during the first half, with patient activity gathering pace in the second quarter.
EBITDA from the UAE business increased 7% to Dh1.2 billion, supported by higher hospital activity, cost controls and improved operational performance.
The group continued expanding specialised care across its UAE network, including oncology, cardiology, trauma services, robotic surgery and advanced diagnostic programmes.
Construction also began on the SEHA New Corniche Hospital for Women and Newborns, a 108,000-square-metre development with 357 beds.
Insurance members reach 3.4 million
Revenue from PureHealth’s insurance division increased 10% year on year to Dh4.1 billion, while gross written premiums rose 13% to Dh5.5 billion.
The number of insured members grew 4% to 3.4 million, supported by customer renewals, new business and disciplined underwriting.
Daman’s Property and Casualty business generated about Dh83 million in gross written premiums during the first half, with the insurer continuing to expand across several product lines.
Clinical and digital investments continue
PureHealth launched the Abu Dhabi Health Research Centre to bring together research activities across its hospitals, primary care centres and laboratories in the emirate.
The group also partnered with Aldar Properties to integrate healthcare, preventive wellness and longevity services into future communities across the UAE.
International investments included the opening of a University of Nicosia campus in Athens and further diagnostic and specialist capacity across Circle Health and Hellenic Healthcare Group.
PureHealth continued rolling out artificial intelligence and automation tools across its operations. Hellenic Healthcare Group began introducing PureNet, the group’s internally developed healthcare cloud, while Rafed expanded its AI-supported sourcing capabilities.
“At the same time, we continued to invest in advanced clinical capabilities, digital front door of PURA, AI-enabled technologies and capacity expansion across our ecosystem,” Asif said.
“These investments are strengthening the quality of services we provide today while positioning PureHealth for its next phase of growth.”
Growth targets maintained
PureHealth maintained its medium-term financial and strategic targets following the first-half performance.
The group expects its international healthcare portfolio to continue growing as recent acquisitions mature, while activity across its UAE operations is expected to remain supported by demand, additional capacity and higher-acuity services.
Daman will continue expanding its Property and Casualty operations while maintaining underwriting controls and developing its wider insurance platform.