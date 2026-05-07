PureHealth’s Dh6.33b UAE spending boost powers local industry growth

Rashed AlQubaisi, Group Chief Operating Officer of PureHealth, said: “Our ICV strategy is central to how we scale impact across the healthcare ecosystem. Surpassing Dh6.33 billion in local procurement reflects the scale at which we are embedding ICV across our operations, from investing in local suppliers and building national capabilities to enhancing sourcing, logistics, and delivery. By consistently prioritising local capability, we are strengthening supply chain resilience, safeguarding continuity of care, and aligning with the UAE’s industrial agenda while contributing to long-term economic growth and diversification.”