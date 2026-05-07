PureHealth’s Dh6.33b UAE spending boost powers local industry growth

Major procurement drive strengthens healthcare supply chains and national industries
The largest healthcare group in the Middle East, today announced that it has exceeded Dh6.33 billion in local procurement spend since joining the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology’s (MoIAT) National In-Country Value (ICV) programme, in 2022. This marks a near threefold increase from Dh2.25 billion in 2025, underscoring the Group’s growing role in advancing the UAE’s economic diversification and industrial development.
The milestone was highlighted during PureHealth’s participation at Make it in the Emirates (MIITE) 2026, where the Group continues to demonstrate how sustained investment in ICVdelivers measurable impact across the UAE’s healthcare and industrial landscape. PureHealth remains on track to achieve its Dh13 billion ICV commitment by 2032, driven by a scaled, system-wide approach to strengthening local supply chains, supporting national industries and enabling sustainable economic growth.
Rashed AlQubaisi, Group Chief Operating Officer of PureHealth, said: “Our ICV strategy is central to how we scale impact across the healthcare ecosystem. Surpassing Dh6.33 billion in local procurement reflects the scale at which we are embedding ICV across our operations, from investing in local suppliers and building national capabilities to enhancing sourcing, logistics, and delivery. By consistently prioritising local capability, we are strengthening supply chain resilience, safeguarding continuity of care, and aligning with the UAE’s industrial agenda while contributing to long-term economic growth and diversification.”
PureHealth is delivering strong ICV performance across its ecosystem, underpinned by a coordinated, system-wide approach. SEHA leads with an ICV score of 81.13%, alongside solid contributions from Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City(SSMC), Daman, PureLab and Rafed. Collectively, PureHealth’sentities demonstrate how localisation can be effectively embedded across procurement, operations, and workforce development.
This impact has been recognised at a national level. In 2026, SEHA was awarded the ICV Champion Award at Make it in the Emirates, and in 2025, Rafed was awarded the same award for its role in advancing SME participation through the In-Country Value programme. Daman also received three awards from the federal Emiratisation initiative, Nafis, including first place for “Efforts Supporting Emiratisation” and a Diamond Category award for staff empowerment.
PureHealth’s procurement strategy spans medical supplies, pharmaceuticals, technology and infrastructure, with a clear focus on UAE-based suppliers that meet global standards. Through long-term partnerships and targeted supplier development programmes, the Group is expanding opportunities for local businesses while strengthening supply chain resilience.
As the UAE accelerates its industrial ambitions, PureHealth’songoing investment in ICV positions the Group as a key enabler of sustainable economic growth, demonstrating how healthcare delivery can directly contribute to national development priorities.