Look: UAE’s largest AI-powered standalone diagnostic lab opens, to process 30M tests annually

Operating 24/7, the lab integrates AI, robotics, energy-efficient infrastructure and the UAE’s most advanced sample-transport and automation systems, offering more than 1,800 test parameters across anatomic pathology, molecular genetics, infectious disease detection, histocompatibility for organ and bone marrow transplants, hematopathology, and environmental testing. It is powered by 1,300 expert consultants, positioning it as the country’s most comprehensive clinical diagnostics hub.