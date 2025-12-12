Look: UAE’s largest AI-powered standalone diagnostic lab opens, to process 30M tests annually

Real-time quality control, faster consultations and support for 140 labs
The UAE’s largest and most advanced AI-powered standalone diagnostic laboratory has opened in Abu Dhabi, marking a major scale-up in the nation’s centralised healthcare infrastructure.
The 70,000sq.ft., seven-storey facility can process more than 30 million samples a year, using real-time AI quality checks and supporting a nationwide network of 140 internationally accredited laboratories.
Developed by PureLab, a subsidiary of PureHealth – the Middle East’s largest healthcare group – the lab is expected to significantly accelerate diagnosis times, enhance accuracy and strengthen the UAE’s precision-medicine ecosystem.
The facility was inaugurated by Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH). Dr Noura Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of DoH; Shaista Asif, Group CEO of PureHealth; Rashed Saif Al Qubaisi, Group COO of PureHealth; and senior representatives from DoH and PureLab were also present at the opening.
Designed with built-in capacity for future expansion, the lab is equipped to meet rising national demand for advanced and high-volume diagnostic testing across multiple specialties.
Dr Fayeza Saif Alyafei, Executive Director of the Healthcare Quality Sector at DoH – Abu Dhabi, said the opening represents a “significant step” in advancing a smart, integrated and patient-centred healthcare system.
“We are committed to fostering innovation that enhances diagnostic accuracy, accelerates care delivery and improves health outcomes,” Dr Fayeza said.
Operating 24/7, the lab integrates AI, robotics, energy-efficient infrastructure and the UAE’s most advanced sample-transport and automation systems, offering more than 1,800 test parameters across anatomic pathology, molecular genetics, infectious disease detection, histocompatibility for organ and bone marrow transplants, hematopathology, and environmental testing. It is powered by 1,300 expert consultants, positioning it as the country’s most comprehensive clinical diagnostics hub.
Arindam Haldar, CEO of PureLab, said the facility will act as a “national cornerstone” for essential programmes, including newborn screening, infectious disease surveillance and transplant compatibility.
A key innovation is its AI-enabled digital pathology platform, which uses Whole Slide Imaging (WSI) to convert traditional slides into high-resolution digital formats for rapid AI-assisted analysis.
As the central hub of the UAE’s Digital Pathology Initiative, the lab connects oncology centres across the country, enabling real-time remote slide viewing and virtual consultations to speed up clinical decisions.
Sustainability features include rooftop solar panels, a fully hybrid transport fleet, digital reporting to eliminate paper use, and energy-efficient infrastructure aligned with the UAE’s net-zero strategy.
The facility enables healthcare providers to consolidate testing through a unified, cost-efficient platform, reducing reliance on multiple labs. It also supports community-facing services, including walk-in diagnostics and home-testing pilots, reinforcing the UAE’s shift towards a data-driven, patient-centric healthcare model.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox