GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
People

Abu Dhabi launches indoor air monitoring system to track pollution in buildings

Real-time monitoring to cover schools, homes and public spaces

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Real-time data to help protect health and improve indoor environments.
Real-time data to help protect health and improve indoor environments.

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) has launched a new Indoor Air Quality Observatory, known as HawAQM, to closely monitor air quality inside buildings across the emirate. The initiative is a key project under ADPHC’s public health strategy and aims to improve living, learning and working conditions for residents.

HawAQM uses modern monitoring systems and high-accuracy sensors to track indoor air pollutants in real time. The system covers a wide range of indoor settings, including schools, homes and other facilities, helping authorities better understand air quality levels where people spend most of their time.

A system for healthier indoor spaces

The observatory focuses on raising awareness and strengthening oversight of indoor air quality, which plays a vital role in protecting public health. Special monitoring devices have been installed at selected locations to continuously measure key pollutants that can affect health and comfort.

Data collected from these sites is sent instantly to a dedicated HawAQM digital dashboard. The platform presents clear analysis and trends, allowing experts and decision-makers to respond quickly when air quality levels fall below safe standards. Officials say this will help prevent health risks before they escalate and support safer indoor environments.

Supporting public health

Dr Rashid Al Suwaidi, Director General of ADPHC, said the project reflects Abu Dhabi’s ongoing efforts to safeguard community health through smart and reliable systems.

“The HawAQM Observatory strengthens our ability to monitor health risks and plan effectively using accurate, real-time data,” he said. “It supports our goal of creating safe indoor spaces for current and future generations while improving overall quality of life.”

He added that the use of advanced technology highlights the emirate’s commitment to innovation and sustainable development.

Aligned with national air quality goals

HawAQM also supports the UAE National Air Quality Agenda 2031, which focuses on monitoring, reducing and managing air pollution across the country. Officials say indoor air quality is just as important as outdoor air, especially in schools and workplaces.

Clean indoor air plays a vital role in physical and mental health, as well as productivity. Better air quality lowers the risk of illness and creates healthier spaces in schools and workplaces, helping people focus and learn more effectively. Research shows that improved ventilation and reduced indoor pollution can cut absenteeism and boost overall performance.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEEnvironmentAbu Dhabi

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Officials remind residents not to leave fires unattended and to maintain airflow at all times.

UAE: 5 suffocation cases from indoor charcoal use

1h ago1m read
Hotels and restaurants with tourism licences can now host companion animals under updated regulations.

Abu Dhabi hotels and restaurants can now welcome pets

2h ago1m read
Dubai: Beaches and parks reopen as skies clear

Dubai: Beaches and parks reopen as skies clear

1m read
Rain in Abu Dhabi, UAE

Abu Dhabi suspends community events

1m read