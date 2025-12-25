Abu Dhabi launches indoor air monitoring system to track pollution in buildings

Real-time monitoring to cover schools, homes and public spaces
Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) has launched a new Indoor Air Quality Observatory, known as HawAQM, to closely monitor air quality inside buildings across the emirate. The initiative is a key project under ADPHC’s public health strategy and aims to improve living, learning and working conditions for residents.
HawAQM uses modern monitoring systems and high-accuracy sensors to track indoor air pollutants in real time. The system covers a wide range of indoor settings, including schools, homes and other facilities, helping authorities better understand air quality levels where people spend most of their time.
The observatory focuses on raising awareness and strengthening oversight of indoor air quality, which plays a vital role in protecting public health. Special monitoring devices have been installed at selected locations to continuously measure key pollutants that can affect health and comfort.
Data collected from these sites is sent instantly to a dedicated HawAQM digital dashboard. The platform presents clear analysis and trends, allowing experts and decision-makers to respond quickly when air quality levels fall below safe standards. Officials say this will help prevent health risks before they escalate and support safer indoor environments.
Dr Rashid Al Suwaidi, Director General of ADPHC, said the project reflects Abu Dhabi’s ongoing efforts to safeguard community health through smart and reliable systems.
“The HawAQM Observatory strengthens our ability to monitor health risks and plan effectively using accurate, real-time data,” he said. “It supports our goal of creating safe indoor spaces for current and future generations while improving overall quality of life.”
He added that the use of advanced technology highlights the emirate’s commitment to innovation and sustainable development.
HawAQM also supports the UAE National Air Quality Agenda 2031, which focuses on monitoring, reducing and managing air pollution across the country. Officials say indoor air quality is just as important as outdoor air, especially in schools and workplaces.
Clean indoor air plays a vital role in physical and mental health, as well as productivity. Better air quality lowers the risk of illness and creates healthier spaces in schools and workplaces, helping people focus and learn more effectively. Research shows that improved ventilation and reduced indoor pollution can cut absenteeism and boost overall performance.
