UAE citizen birth rate drops 13.5% as total population births continue to rise

Lawmakers cite later marriage, health issues and lifestyle changes as key factors
Abu Dhabi: Official statistics released by the Ministry of Health and Prevention show a significant decline in the number of births among Emirati citizens over the past decade, prompting concern from a parliamentary committee about the long‑term demographic and social implications.
Data obtained by Emarat Al Youm indicate that the number of births to UAE citizens fell by 13.55 per cent between 2014 and 2023, from 34,618 in 2014 to 29,926 in 2023.
During the same period, total births in the UAE, including citizens and expatriates, rose by 5.45 per cent, from 95,860 in 2014 to 101,088 in 2023.
A report prepared by the Federal National Council’s Health and Environment Committee identified 12 challenges to raising birth rates among citizens, spanning both health and social factors, and proposed six recommendations to increase fertility and the number of births.
The parliamentary report noted a rise in the average age at marriage for Emirati citizens, with men marrying later, increasing from 30 years and six months in 2018 to 32 years and seven months in 2022, and women from 26 years and four months to 28 years and nine months over the same period.
It also revealed a decline in the total fertility rate among citizens, from 3.2 children per woman in 2021 to 2.9 children per woman in 2023.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention figures reveal a peak in citizen births in 2015 at 34,794, followed by a steady decline in subsequent years, with slight fluctuations, culminating in the 2023 figure of 29,926.
Regional breakdowns for 2023 show 37,631 births in Abu Dhabi, including 15,770 citizens, 36,300 in Dubai with 7,109 citizens, and 14,042 in Sharjah with 2,641 citizens.
Other Emirates reported smaller totals, with Ajman at 5,915 births including 480 citizens, Ras Al Khaimah at 3,170 including 1,519 citizens, Umm Al Quwain with 1,250 including 848 citizens, and Fujairah with 2,780 births including 1,559 citizens.
The parliamentary report highlighted a series of health challenges that may be contributing to lower fertility, including chronic conditions linked to obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure and hormonal disorders, and a high prevalence of sedentary lifestyles.
The committee noted that 27 per cent of the population is obese and 70 per cent report low levels of physical activity, factors known to adversely affect reproductive health.
Social trends also feature in the report’s analysis, including increased consumption of processed foods, widespread vitamin D deficiency associated with limited sun exposure, and lifestyle patterns that contribute to hormonal imbalance.
The report additionally observed shifting perceptions of body image and an increase in elective weight loss procedures, which may affect women’s reproductive health.
Lawmakers also pointed to later marriage as a key factor, with some young citizens postponing marriage until after 40 years of age due to career goals, financial considerations and concerns about the cost of raising children.
In response to the demographic trends, the Health and Environment Committee recommended a range of measures, including stricter oversight of fertility treatment centres, enhanced public awareness campaigns on the importance of family and child‑rearing, support for earlier marriage, and coordinated action with health, education, religious and media institutions to promote family formation.
Dr Mughair Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi, highlighted the challenge in a recent 100 Mowajeh podcast, noting the rise in the number of older residents by about 4,000 annually in Abu Dhabi alone, and warned that societies risk long‑term strain if fertility rates fall below 2.1 children per woman, a level at which deaths may outnumber births.
Dr Al Khaili said a sustainable population requires families to have more than three children on average, adding that higher fertility supports continued economic growth, and that government initiatives on marriage and family support are designed to encourage young people to form stable families without fear of financial burden.
The committee also outlined a series of health‑system challenges, including uneven distribution of reproductive health services across the Emirates, high costs of assisted fertility treatments, and a lack of specialised federal centres for fertility support.
Addressing these issues, Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, Minister of Family, described fertility and reproductive health as a national priority. She said a comprehensive national fertility policy is under development, built on analysis of more than 60 existing policies and initiatives affecting fertility, including workplace policies, family support programmes and efforts to balance professional and family life.
The report also identified social barriers to higher birth rates, including weak educational programmes on fertility, rising costs associated with marriage, higher educational attainment particularly among women, and a trend towards individualism that affects decisions on marriage and childbearing.
