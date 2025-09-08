GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

UAE population hits 11.3 million in 2024

Since 2000, the UAE’s population has more than tripled from 3.17 million to 11.3 million

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
2 MIN READ
Dubai’s population has tripled since 2000, jumping 317% from 917,000 to 3.825 million by the end of 2024, with another 170,000 added in 2024 alone, a 4.6% rise.
Dubai’s population has tripled since 2000, jumping 317% from 917,000 to 3.825 million by the end of 2024, with another 170,000 added in 2024 alone, a 4.6% rise.

Abu Dhabi: The population of the UAE reached 11.3 million in 2024, marking a 5.7% increase, according to the latest figures. Men accounted for 64% of the population, while women represented 36%.

The Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre (FCSC) reported that the UAE’s population grew by 615,687 in 2024, rising to 11,294,243 residents compared to 10,678,556 in 2023.

By the end of 2024, the male population stood at 7,235,074 (64%), up by 392,074 from 2023, while the female population reached 4,059,169 (36%), an increase of 223,518.

Since 2000, the UAE’s population has more than tripled from 3.17 million to 11.3 million. The male population has risen 2.25 times, from 2.25 million, while the female population has grown nearly 3.5 times, from just under 920,000.

Abu Dhabi population

Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi (SCAD) said the emirate’s permanent residents rose by 7.5% in 2024 to 4.14 million, compared to 3.8 million in 2023. The growth reflects Abu Dhabi’s strong non-oil GDP and long-term sustainable development vision.

Dubai population

On 8 September 2025, Dubai’s population surpassed 4 million for the first time, reaching 4,006,656 residents, according to the Population Clock by Dubai Statistics Centre (Digital Dubai).

Dubai’s population has tripled since 2000, jumping 317% from 917,000 to 3.825 million by the end of 2024, with another 170,000 added in 2024 alone, a 4.6% rise. Since 2020, the emirate has grown by 414,000 residents (12%), despite the global pandemic.

Dubai reached 1 million residents in 2002, 2 million in 2011, 3 million in 2018, and crossed 4 million in under seven years, driven by integrated economic, social, and urban development plans.

Daily commuters into Dubai also rose by 3% in 2024, bringing the daytime population during peak hours to over 5 million, compared to 4.87 million in 2023.

Dubai Urban Master Plan

Launched in March 2021, the Dubai Urban Master Plan 2040 aims to expand economic and recreational activities by 150%, public beaches by 400%, and designate 60% of land for nature reserves.

The plan envisions six tiers of urban development, supported by integrated transport, healthcare, education, energy, and public services. By 2040, Dubai’s resident population is expected to reach 5.8 million, while its daytime population could hit 7.8 million.

The strategy will double green spaces, expand hotels and tourism by 134%, and increase economic zones to 168 sq km, reinforcing Dubai’s role as a global hub for trade, logistics, and tourism.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEDubaiAbu Dhabi

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Court ordered the defendant to return Dh4 million and pay Dh50,000 in compensation.

Man to repay Dh4m in failed villa purchase dispute

1m read
Abu Sabah will also be deported after serving his sentence.

Abu Sabah case: Jail term cut, fine increased to Dh150m

2m read
Landmark ruling clarifies rule for bounced cheques

Landmark ruling clarifies rule for bounced cheques

1m read
Lulu kept adding new hypermarket and budget store locations in H1-2025. There were gains from ecommerce sales too.

Lulu Retail to pay Dh361.5 million as H1-2025 dividend

2m read