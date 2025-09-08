UAE population hits 11.3 million in 2024

Since 2000, the UAE’s population has more than tripled from 3.17 million to 11.3 million
Abu Dhabi: The population of the UAE reached 11.3 million in 2024, marking a 5.7% increase, according to the latest figures. Men accounted for 64% of the population, while women represented 36%.
The Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre (FCSC) reported that the UAE’s population grew by 615,687 in 2024, rising to 11,294,243 residents compared to 10,678,556 in 2023.
By the end of 2024, the male population stood at 7,235,074 (64%), up by 392,074 from 2023, while the female population reached 4,059,169 (36%), an increase of 223,518.
Since 2000, the UAE’s population has more than tripled from 3.17 million to 11.3 million. The male population has risen 2.25 times, from 2.25 million, while the female population has grown nearly 3.5 times, from just under 920,000.
Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi (SCAD) said the emirate’s permanent residents rose by 7.5% in 2024 to 4.14 million, compared to 3.8 million in 2023. The growth reflects Abu Dhabi’s strong non-oil GDP and long-term sustainable development vision.
On 8 September 2025, Dubai’s population surpassed 4 million for the first time, reaching 4,006,656 residents, according to the Population Clock by Dubai Statistics Centre (Digital Dubai).
Dubai’s population has tripled since 2000, jumping 317% from 917,000 to 3.825 million by the end of 2024, with another 170,000 added in 2024 alone, a 4.6% rise. Since 2020, the emirate has grown by 414,000 residents (12%), despite the global pandemic.
Dubai reached 1 million residents in 2002, 2 million in 2011, 3 million in 2018, and crossed 4 million in under seven years, driven by integrated economic, social, and urban development plans.
Daily commuters into Dubai also rose by 3% in 2024, bringing the daytime population during peak hours to over 5 million, compared to 4.87 million in 2023.
Launched in March 2021, the Dubai Urban Master Plan 2040 aims to expand economic and recreational activities by 150%, public beaches by 400%, and designate 60% of land for nature reserves.
The plan envisions six tiers of urban development, supported by integrated transport, healthcare, education, energy, and public services. By 2040, Dubai’s resident population is expected to reach 5.8 million, while its daytime population could hit 7.8 million.
The strategy will double green spaces, expand hotels and tourism by 134%, and increase economic zones to 168 sq km, reinforcing Dubai’s role as a global hub for trade, logistics, and tourism.
