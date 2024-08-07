The initiative specifically targets Emiratis from Abu Dhabi that receive monthly incomes not exceeding Dh50,000 and have already submitted a permanent housing benefit request to ADHA, such as housing grant request, home purchase loan, land or housing construction loan.

Applicants must not own any real estate property.

Rental assistance will be provided based on the beneficiary’s monthly income and specific incentives related to childbearing during the period of rental assistance. The leased unit must be located within Abu Dhabi, including Al Ain and Al Dhafra Region.

The programme was approved by the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, headed by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

Two other initiatives

The second initiative is titled Partial Loan Deduction. The deductions include Dh30,000 for the fourth child, Dh30,000 for the fifth child and Dh40,000 for the sixth child, without altering the original repayment period of the loan.

The initiative targets citizens in Abu Dhabi who have an approved housing loan request by ADHA. This includes loans for house construction, house purchase, and house demolition and reconstruction. Eligible applicants must have a monthly income ranging from Dh21,000 to Dh50,000.

Under the third initiative, Extending Housing Loan Repayment Period, ADHA will support the extension of the housing loan repayment period, allowing citizens to reduce their monthly instalments by extending the repayment period for up to nine years.

For families with a newborn fourth, fifth, or sixth child, the repayment period can be extended by an additional three years for each additional child.

The initiative targets eligible citizens in Abu Dhabi who have an approved loan request by ADHA, including house construction loan, house purchase loan, and house demolition and reconstruction loans.

Hamad Hareb Al Muhairi, Director General of ADHA, said: “Our unwavering support for the initiatives provided through Medeem, under the Emirati Family Growth Support Programme, reflects our firm commitment to the directives of our wise leadership to enhance the well-being, quality of life, and stability of Emirati citizens."