Sharjah: Arabic will be the official language of teaching in government-run nurseries across Sharjah, following directives from His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The announcement was made on Sunday during a meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Sharjah Education Academy, chaired by Sheikh Sultan, at the Academy building in the University City of Sharjah. The decision aims to preserve and promote the Arabic language as a fundamental component of education and cultural identity in the emirate.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Ruler of Sharjah welcomed the attending members of the Board, appreciating the great support provided by the Board of Trustees to all the programmes and efforts of the Academy in advancing educational and pedagogical work.

Sheikh Sultan also welcomed the new members who joined the Board from inside and outside the UAE, praising their diverse practical and scientific expertise, which contributes to enriching the Board in educational, social, financial and legal aspects, which are reflected in the various programmes in the field of education and early childhood in particular.

The Ruler of Sharjah approved the designs for the proposed new expansion of the current SPEA building, which includes several facilities to be added while maintaining the available green spaces. The additions include a specialised centre for training in the field of early childhood and its annexes and another building designated as a sports facility for indoor and outdoor physical training.

The Council reviewed a number of reports that addressed topics related to SPEA achievements and statistics for the current year, in addition to a detailed report on the fourth edition of the Sharjah International Summit for the Development of Education, which is scheduled to be held in 2025.

The Council also reviewed the annual report on the achievements and statistics of Sharjah nurseries, and a summary of the work of the subcommittees emanating from the Board of Trustees of the Academy.