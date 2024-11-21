Dubai: The Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad (IIM-A), India’s top-ranked management school, is set to open its first overseas campus in Dubai by the second half of 2025, according to Indian Ambassador to the UAE Sunjay Sudhir.

Sudhir noted that the decision to establish IIM-A’s inaugural international campus was made during a meeting between His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the World Government Summit (WGS) in February.

“We have in the pipeline a campus of the Indian Institute of Management – Ahmedabad. Thanks to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, when he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February, this decision was taken,” Sudhir told reporters at a Diwali event in Dubai.

“Today, we are working very closely and very fast. So, by the second half of next year, MBA programmes by IIM-Ahmedabad should happen.”

Sunjay Sudhir Additionally, the first overseas campus of the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) is slated to open in Dubai early next year, as announced by India’s Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal last month. The IIFT campus will operate from the India Pavilion at Expo City Dubai and will offer short- and medium-term training programmes as well as research opportunities.

“Opening more institutions benefits our Indian community,” Sudhir said.

IIT campus, CBSE office

The year has marked significant strides in India-UAE relations, including the inauguration of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi campus in Abu Dhabi and the establishing of a Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) office in Dubai.

“Now, some of our children have the option to join the IIT-Delhi campus here. I think it’s a great opportunity for them,” Sudhir said, referring to the campus that offers four-year bachelor’s programmes in engineering and technology, as well as an M.Tech programme in energy transition and sustainability.

Sudhir pointed out that the Indian Government is committed to enhancing the quality of life for the expatriate community in the UAE.

“There are more than 105 CBSE schools here with an enrollment of about 325,000 Indian children. The Government of India felt that for CBSE schools to do better, we need to have a CBSE office,” Sudhir underlined.

Also, Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar recently inaugurated Symbiosis International University’s first overseas campus at Dubai Knowledge Park.

“It’s a multi-dimensional, multi-disciplinary institution,” Sudhir said about the university offering courses in management, technology, and media and communications.