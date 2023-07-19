New public nurseries project approved by Abu Dhabi Executive Council 10 new public nurseries with a capacity of 4,000 seats to be launched over two years New nurseries will enhance access to early education services in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: Ten new public nurseries will be launched over two years with a total capacity of over 4,000 seats as part of the Public Nurseries Project under the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK).

It is a new major step recently approved by the Abu Dhabi Executive Council to enhance Emirati students’ access to quality early learning services.

Registration for the first intake opens in October 2023 to accommodate 2,000 Emirati students aged between three months to four years, with priority given to children of families benefiting from social support.

Strategic investment

“Establishing 4,000 nursery seats is more than just an educational initiative - it’s a strategic investment that will positively affect Emirati families and our workforce. By significantly improving access to early education, we’re providing families with new opportunities, potentially altering their economic pathways, and relieving the burden of childcare, allowing them to fully participate in and contribute to our economy,” said Sara Musallam, Minister of State for Early Education, Chairman of the Federal Agency of Early Education, and Chairman of ADEK.

“This initiative plays a crucial role in stimulating job creation as well. We’re paving the way with increased demand for dedicated and skilled early educators, caregivers and support staff in our nurseries.

“This surge in education and caregiving roles not only expands our workforce but also contributes to a diversified and resilient economy.”

Lasting impact

The 10 new public nurseries will have a lasting impact on enrolment rates of Emirati students in early education institutions.

Over the next five years, these nurseries will cater to approximately 10,000 Emirati children, reaching over 32,000 children in the next ten years.

The new nurseries represent a further boost to Emirati students access to quality early education services which are essential for their growth and academic progress.

Children who benefit from a quality early education show 70% improvement in their language, math and social skills. A quality early education will also instill a deep sense of national identity, and foster the Arabic language at younger ages.

Additionally, nurseries also lead to positive economic dividends by providing employment prospects for Emirati educators and enabling parents to work and actively contribute across diverse sectors.

About ADEK

ADEK is the Education Sector regulator across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. It oversees and provides services throughout a learner’s journey from early education to university and beyond. It also champions inclusivity for People of Determination in the mainstream schooling system and by providing specialised schools.

Across Early Childhood and K-12, ADEK licenses and regulates nurseries and private schools in Abu Dhabi while also legislating, mandating and managing its own Charter Schools and 2 schools for People of Determination.