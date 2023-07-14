Abu Dhabi: Building upon a successful track record of international recognition, Abu Dhabi University (ADU) has once again been recognised by the prestigious Times Higher Education Young University Rankings 2023.

In its first-time participation, ADU has achieved a ranking as the 4th best University in the UAE out of 10 academic institutions, the 6th in the region among 167 universities from 15 countries, and 58th out of 963 institutions across 78 countries in the world, reflecting the university’s accomplishments in the field of education, research and academia.

ADU has experienced significant growth across various disciplines, showcasing exceptional performance in teaching, where it was awarded with the top rank in the UAE and second in the region; additionally, it achieved second position in the national ranking for citations and international outlook.

Recognition

Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of ADU, said: “We take great pride in ADU’s well-deserved recognition by the prestigious Times Higher Education Young University Rankings 2023.

“This remarkable achievement is a testament to the unwavering commitment of our faculty and staff members who consistently go above and beyond to equip our students with the needed skillset and cutting-edge educational methods to enable them to excel in their future career markets and become the leaders of tomorrow.”

Scientific research

“At ADU we are dedicated to delivering high-quality accredited programmes while investing in scientific research to foster innovation and cultivate a culture of creative thinking among our faculty and students,” said Prof. Aouad.

As per the Times Higher Education Rankings, ADU received several rankings for its exceptional milestones in teaching, scientific research, curriculum and many more.

These rankings drove ADU to become recognised among the top three universities in the UAE and holds the No. 1 position in the teaching pillar, in addition to ranking No. 1 regionally and 14th globally for the Highest Proportion of International Students.

Cutting-edge programmes

Renowned for its cutting-edge, internationally accredited programmes, ADU’s graduates are highly employable, ranking first in the UAE for the graduate employability index, as per the Times Higher Education rankings. ADU ranks second in the UAE and eighth globally for international outlook.

Recently, ADU was also ranked as the 59th best university in Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings 2023, competing with over 669 universities from over 31 countries, in addition to ranking among the top four universities and first for teaching in the UAE for the university’s excellence in academia, research and educational experience.