Global Village remains closed on Tuesday as regional tensions escalate

Global Village stays closed, visitors urged to check for updates
In a statement, Global Village said the closure is a precautionary safety measure taken in line with official guidance. Visitors have been advised to check the attraction’s official website and social media channels for updates on reopening.
The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) revealed the advanced action plan implemented by the authority to manage the crisis faced by the UAE over the past few days. NCEMA reaffirmed that monitoring efforts remain ongoing as part of nationwide precautionary measures aimed at protecting the community and ensuring the highest levels of preparedness.
The authority confirmed that all response systems remain fully operational, with continuous assessment of developments to support public safety and stability.
In a separate statement, the Ministry of Defence said its air defence systems intercepted a barrage of Iranian ballistic missiles, adding that the armed forces remain fully prepared to safeguard the country. Air travel across the region remains disrupted, though several UAE airlines have resumed limited flights while authorities continue to monitor the evolving security situation.
The UAE’s Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research announced that remote learning will take place across all schools and universities until Wednesday, March 4, 2026.
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) recommended that private sector establishments in the UAE implement remote working arrangements wherever possible and limit the presence of employees in open areas, except for vital roles requiring physical attendance.
The developments come as the US and Israel’s conflict with Iran enters its fourth day, with tensions continuing to rise across the region. Readers can follow the latest updates on the Gulf News live blog.
