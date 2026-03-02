GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Global Village to remain closed on Monday amid regional tensions

Visitors urged to check updates as Global Village closes

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Global Village is the region’s premier multicultural family destination for entertainment, dining, shopping and attractions.
Global Village is the region’s premier multicultural family destination for entertainment, dining, shopping and attractions.
Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Global Village will remain closed on Monday, March 2, as regional tensions continue to escalate. The popular outdoor attraction was also shut on Saturday, March 1.

In a statement, Global Village said the closure is a precautionary safety measure taken in line with official guidance. Visitors have been advised to check the attraction’s official website and social media channels for updates on reopening.

Other major attractions have also announced temporary closures. Ain Dubai and Dubai Parks & Resorts confirmed they will remain closed, urging guests to stay updated through their official platforms before planning a visit.

The developments come as the US and Israel’s conflict with Iran enters its third day, with tensions continuing to rise across the region. Readers can follow the latest updates on the Gulf News live blog.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find us on the Huawei AppGallery.

Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

A general view of Global Village

Global Village to remain closed today

1m read
Market analysts say petrol price movements across countries remain closely tied to geopolitical developments and supply expectations in the crude market.

India among countries with biggest petrol price drops

3m read
Ahaan Shetty talks nepotism, legacy, and visiting Dubai's Global Village with friends in new episode of Dine With The Stars

Inside Ahaan Shetty's journey: From nepo kid to star

4m read
Dubai gold rally back on track as US data rattles markets.

Dubai gold prices surge again on Fed signals

2m read