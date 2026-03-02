Global Village to remain closed on Monday amid regional tensions

Visitors urged to check updates as Global Village closes
Dubai: Global Village will remain closed on Monday, March 2, as regional tensions continue to escalate. The popular outdoor attraction was also shut on Saturday, March 1.
In a statement, Global Village said the closure is a precautionary safety measure taken in line with official guidance. Visitors have been advised to check the attraction’s official website and social media channels for updates on reopening.
Other major attractions have also announced temporary closures. Ain Dubai and Dubai Parks & Resorts confirmed they will remain closed, urging guests to stay updated through their official platforms before planning a visit.
The developments come as the US and Israel’s conflict with Iran enters its third day, with tensions continuing to rise across the region. Readers can follow the latest updates on the Gulf News live blog.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find us on the Huawei AppGallery.