A few of Dubai’s headline attractions are hitting the pause button today — purely out of caution. Global Village, Ain Dubai and Dubai Parks and Resorts confirmed they will remain closed on March 9 as a proactive safety measure in line with official guidance. Operators say the temporary closure is designed to ensure the wellbeing of visitors and staff while authorities continue monitoring regional developments. Think of it less as a shutdown and more as a short breather for some of the city’s biggest entertainment spots, with updates expected once normal operations resume.

Students across the Gulf have been given a little extra breathing room. India’s Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced that some Grade 12 Board exams scheduled between March 12 and March 16 will be postponed in several Middle Eastern countries, including the UAE. The decision follows a review of the regional situation and aims to ease stress for students during an uncertain time. New dates will be announced soon. For now, candidates have a bit more time to revise, recharge and prepare before heading back into exam mode.

Energy producers across parts of the Gulf are taking precautionary steps as regional tensions continue. Following reported strikes on energy infrastructure, Bahrain’s state oil company declared force majeure at its refinery, while producers in Qatar and Kuwait have also flagged potential export disruptions. Global markets reacted quickly, with oil prices rising sharply and Asian stocks dipping on supply concerns. While developments are being closely watched, energy companies and governments across the region are experienced in managing fluctuations and maintaining supply stability.

The UAE’s advanced air defence systems were activated on Monday and successfully intercepted multiple incoming threats. According to the Ministry of Defence, authorities detected 15 ballistic missiles and destroyed 12 of them, with the remaining three falling into the sea. Air defences also intercepted 17 out of 18 drones detected in the area. Debris from interceptions led to two isolated incidents in Abu Dhabi, with one person sustaining minor injuries and another moderate injuries. Emergency teams responded quickly, highlighting the country’s strong monitoring and response capabilities.

Good news for travellers: flight operations are beginning to restart. UAE airlines have resumed limited services following earlier disruptions linked to regional airspace restrictions. While schedules remain subject to safety checks and operational approvals, the gradual return of flights signals progress toward normal travel patterns. Airlines are advising passengers to wait for confirmation from their carrier before heading to the airport to avoid unnecessary trips. With operations restarting step by step, the aviation sector is carefully balancing safety with keeping passengers moving.

Drivers across the UAE can breathe easy — petrol prices remain unchanged for now despite global oil market jitters. Crude prices in the Gulf, including the UAE’s Murban benchmark, have climbed sharply amid concerns about shipping routes and regional tensions. However, UAE fuel prices are reviewed only once a month, and March’s rates were already set before the latest surge. Currently, Super 98 is Dh2.59 per litre, Special 95 is Dh2.48 and diesel sits at Dh2.72 — giving motorists some welcome price stability for the time being.

Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.