GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

US-Israel war on Iran: flydubai extends Dubai flight suspension to March 3

Airline says flights halted until 3pm Tuesday as situation develops

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
A flydubai plane is parked on the tarmac at Dubai International Airport as Iran retaliates following the US and Israel’s assassination of its supreme leader.
A flydubai plane is parked on the tarmac at Dubai International Airport as Iran retaliates following the US and Israel’s assassination of its supreme leader.
AFP

Dubai: UAE travellers face continued disruption as flydubai extends its flight suspension of flights to and from Dubai into day three of the war. Emirates and Air Arabia have made similar announcements.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find us on the Huawei AppGallery.

All flights remain suspended until 3 pm (UAE local time) on Tuesday, March 3, due to the temporary closure of UAE airspace.

In a statement issued on March 2, a flydubai spokesperson said: “Due to the temporary closure of UAE airspace, flydubai has temporarily suspended all flights to and from Dubai until 3 pm (UAE local time) on Tuesday, March 3.

“This is a developing situation, which we are monitoring closely, while working with the relevant authorities to adjust our flight schedule accordingly,” the airline said.

Additional advisory

“Our teams are working diligently to implement comprehensive welfare for all affected customers. The safety of our passengers and crew remains our highest priority. We apologise for the inconvenience caused to our customers’ travel schedules.”

The airline said its Contact Centre is experiencing a high volume of calls. Customers are asked to remain patient while teams assist everyone as quickly as possible.

Passengers booked to travel within the next 72 hours are advised to:

  • Rebook on an alternative flight to the same destination up to 20 days from the original travel date.

  • Ensure their contact details are up to date by visiting Manage Your Booking.

  • Continue to check their flight status for the latest updates before heading to the airport.

The situation remains under close monitoring.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
Show More
Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

UAE's Ain Dubai closed today

UAE's Ain Dubai closed today

1m read
A general view of Global Village

Global Village to remain closed today

1m read
A flydubai aircraft

Flydubai suspends Dubai flights until 3pm today

1m read
Passengers are advised to check the status of their flight before travelling and ensure their contact details are up to date via the airline’s booking management system.

flydubai cancels flights to Iran, Israel

1m read