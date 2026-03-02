US-Israel war on Iran: flydubai extends Dubai flight suspension to March 3

Airline says flights halted until 3pm Tuesday as situation develops
Dubai: UAE travellers face continued disruption as flydubai extends its flight suspension of flights to and from Dubai into day three of the war. Emirates and Air Arabia have made similar announcements.
All flights remain suspended until 3 pm (UAE local time) on Tuesday, March 3, due to the temporary closure of UAE airspace.
In a statement issued on March 2, a flydubai spokesperson said: “Due to the temporary closure of UAE airspace, flydubai has temporarily suspended all flights to and from Dubai until 3 pm (UAE local time) on Tuesday, March 3.
“This is a developing situation, which we are monitoring closely, while working with the relevant authorities to adjust our flight schedule accordingly,” the airline said.
“Our teams are working diligently to implement comprehensive welfare for all affected customers. The safety of our passengers and crew remains our highest priority. We apologise for the inconvenience caused to our customers’ travel schedules.”
The airline said its Contact Centre is experiencing a high volume of calls. Customers are asked to remain patient while teams assist everyone as quickly as possible.
Passengers booked to travel within the next 72 hours are advised to:
Rebook on an alternative flight to the same destination up to 20 days from the original travel date.
Ensure their contact details are up to date by visiting Manage Your Booking.
Continue to check their flight status for the latest updates before heading to the airport.
The situation remains under close monitoring.