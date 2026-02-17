Despite Border 2 crossing the Rs3 billion mark, Shetty is cautious about claiming stardom.

“I don’t want to say I’m a star yet… Border 2, I was a small part of Border 2. It wasn’t my film. I’d say this is Sunny Deol’s film.”

What the success offered, he says, was visibility rather than validation.

“I needed more eyeballs in terms of just, you know, what I can do, how I can perform.”

Carrying a legacy, without leaning on it

Shetty describes the pressure of working on a franchise so closely tied to his father’s generation as “nerve-wracking,” but says the advice he received before shooting was grounding.

“Don’t take that pressure. Just be honest with yourself… and be honest to your audience.”

On whether he uses his father’s influence to secure roles, he draws a line between support and intervention.

“If I asked him to make that call, he would make that call… but he’ll be like, be old enough. You’re mature enough, you handle these situations.”

The entourage controversy

One of the episode’s most pointed moments comes when Shetty addresses reports that blamed him for the collapse of a previous project due to entourage-related costs.

“I had a chef with me and I had a trainer with me… but the production wasn’t paying for those. Travel, stay, everything was taken care of by me.”

He says he chose not to publicly rebut the claims.