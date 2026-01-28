'My Emmy award is in Godrej cabinet wrapped in thermals': Controversial comedian Vir Das comes clean on The Hustle podcast

Dubai: In the latest episode of Gulf News’ video podcast The Hustle, Emmy-winning comedian and actor Vir Das shows up exactly as expected — in sunglasses indoors, armed with razor-sharp wit, and unapologetically self-aware.

Dubbed by The New York Times as one of “the most beloved voices in comedy,” Das is no stranger to polarising audiences.

His now-famous monologue Two Indias split viewers down the middle, earned him global attention, death threats, and an International Emmy Award. Yet sitting across from him at the Emirates Airline Festival Of Literature in Dubai last weekend, the man behind the headlines insists none of it truly defines him. For those wondering, he was at the fest to talk about his gloriously witty and self-deprecating book, The Outsider: A Memoir for Misfits and it delivers exactly what it promises.