Jalebi Baby singer was impressed with how swiftly authorities got everything in control
Dubai: Bollywood singer Shweta Subram, who lives in a Dubai Marina tower affected by debris from a successful air interception, has praised the city’s authorities for their swift response and solid safety measures.
“It was impressive how quickly this city's emergency and civil defense services brought the situation under control. In less than 90 minutes, everything was managed, and many residents were able to return to their homes safely,” Shweta told Gulf News in an exclusive interview.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
The Jalebi Baby hitmaker lives with her husband, mother, their seven-year-old child, their four-month-old baby, and a nanny on a floor above 25th level. Shweta and her husband had just stepped out when the debris landed on the building after a successful air interception.
“We rushed back immediately, couldn't go back up, but it was impressive how quickly the authorities swung into action and made sure every person and child was safe. It was an intense period, but they made us feel safe instantly. We have always heard that Dubai is the safest city in the world but we saw what it truly meant,” she added.
On March 7th late evening, Dubai authorities confirmed the incident on the X page of the Dubai Media Office, noting that emergency teams responded immediately after debris struck the facade of the tower. No injuries were reported, and officials inspected the site to ensure public safety.
“What was impressive was that majority chose to return to their homes in the tower that night itself. By 1.30am, all was sorted in less than 90 minutes. While a few opted to stay with friends or in a neighbouring hotel, we were all glad and thankful that the incident was dealt with so quickly and with such efficiency,” Shweta said.
Born and raised in Dubai, Shweta later moved to Canada but returned seven years ago.
She is best known as the ‘Jalebi Baby’ sensation after her viral collaboration with Canadian singer Tesher. The song, which rolled out on TikTok, has been used in nearly four million videos and has been viewed more than 90 million times on YouTube.
She moved back to Dubai to be closer to the Bollywood music industry while remaining rooted in her hometown.
“I was born and raised here. When I moved away, I felt I left a piece of myself in Dubai. This is a city where I want to live for the rest of my life … and ‘Jalebi Baby’ happened right here when I recorded my part on my dining table,” she explained.
She was a former banker who chose to take a plunge into playback professional singing in Bollywood.
“I don’t mind rejection because with rejection you grow if you look at it objectively,” she said in an earlier interview with Gulf News.