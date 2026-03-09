“It was impressive how quickly this city's emergency and civil defense services brought the situation under control. In less than 90 minutes, everything was managed, and many residents were able to return to their homes safely,” Shweta told Gulf News in an exclusive interview.

“I was born and raised here. When I moved away, I felt I left a piece of myself in Dubai. This is a city where I want to live for the rest of my life … and ‘Jalebi Baby’ happened right here when I recorded my part on my dining table,” she explained.

She is best known as the ‘Jalebi Baby’ sensation after her viral collaboration with Canadian singer Tesher. The song, which rolled out on TikTok, has been used in nearly four million videos and has been viewed more than 90 million times on YouTube.

“What was impressive was that majority chose to return to their homes in the tower that night itself. By 1.30am, all was sorted in less than 90 minutes. While a few opted to stay with friends or in a neighbouring hotel, we were all glad and thankful that the incident was dealt with so quickly and with such efficiency,” Shweta said.

“We rushed back immediately, couldn't go back up, but it was impressive how quickly the authorities swung into action and made sure every person and child was safe. It was an intense period, but they made us feel safe instantly. We have always heard that Dubai is the safest city in the world but we saw what it truly meant,” she added.

