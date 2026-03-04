Calling the response “incredible” she said residents of all nationalities felt cared for
Dubai: Bollywood actress Lara Dutta, who has lives in Dubai with her husband, former tennis star Mahesh Bhupathi, has opened up about her experience amid the current regional tensions, describing moments of anxiety while strongly praising UAE authorities for ensuring residents feel protected.
In a video shared onInstagram, Dutta said “It’s been stressful, I can’t lie.” But despite the tension, the actress emphasized that she never felt unsafe. Instead, she expressed deep gratitude toward the UAE government for its response.
“The UAE government has done an incredible job,” Dutta said. “We’ve felt really looked after. We felt wanted, we felt protected.”
She added that what stood out most to her was the sense of inclusion and reassurance extended to residents of all nationalities. “It doesn’t matter where we are from or what our nationality is, we feel like we count and we matter,” she said.
Speaking as a mother, Dutta admitted that the situation has been difficult for children. She shared that while she and her daughter are safe in Dubai, they are exploring flight options back to Mumbai as the uncertainty has made young ones nervous.
At one point, the actress appeared visibly emotional while reflecting on civilians caught in conflict situations. “No civilian deserves to live in fear,” she said.
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji
