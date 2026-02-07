From singalongs to nostalgia, the night was built on warmth, memory and connection
Dubai: The Faisal Kapadia concert in Dubai yesterday, at Pakistani Association Dubai, felt less like a performance and more like catching up with an old friend.
From the very first song, there was an ease in the room that only comes when an artist truly connects with their audience. At one point Kapadia said that "it's you who keeps the energy going", a line that perfectly captured the spirit of the night. The crowd didn't just listen. They carried the music with him.
Simple arrangements and live instruments gave the evening an intimate, almost living room feel. With his guitar in hand, Kapadia moved through a string of soulful tracks that showed his warmth as a performer. There was something deeply personal about watching him play up close, as if he wasn't a distant artist on stage but someone familiar, someone you had grown up listening to.
He opened with beloved songs from his repertoire like Mera Bichraa Yaar, and the audience sang along with every word, creating a shared rhythm that filled the venue. That collective energy made the experience feel both euphoric and comforting. It wasn't about polished perfection but about feeling, memory and connection. Songs like Duur and Dheema Dheema felt especially moving under the warm lights.
Midway through the set, Kapadia moved to the piano, shifting the mood effortlessly. His covers of fan favourites like Gulaabi Aankhein and Hona Tha Pyaar were met with instant recognition and audible excitement. Each note felt intentional yet relaxed, allowing nostalgia to wash over the crowd.
Adding a playful twist, Kapadia also performed Najanay Kyun, a track linked with the Spider-Man 2 soundtrack, reminding the audience of his versatility and creative range. The song drew cheers and laughter, bridging pop culture with his musical journey. In another moment of togetherness, he sang a spirited tune to cheer on the Pakistani cricket team, prompting loud applause and chants from the crowd.
As the final song wrapped up, it was clear that no one was ready for the night to end. The audience refused to let him leave, calling him back until he returned to sing Sajni once again. It was the perfect closing. A song full of emotion and familiarity, delivered to a crowd that was fully present and unwilling to let go.
By the end of the night, the room was full of warmth, shared memories and the kind of joy that stays with you long after the music fades.
Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox