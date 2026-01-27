Brazilian music legend Lulu Santos announces Dubai Opera concert in May

Latin Grammy-winning star performs live in Dubai on May 23, 2026
Dubai: Dubai Opera is preparing to welcome one of Brazil's most beloved musical icons. Lulu Santos will perform live on May 23, 2026.
For those unfamiliar with Brazilian music, Lulu Santos is a defining voice in the country's pop and rock landscape. His career spans more than five decades of hits that have shaped multiple generations.
Lulu Santos released his debut album Tempos Modernos in 1982. The record immediately established him as a cultural force in Brazil. His music blends pop, rock and samba with the spirit of Música Popular Brasileira, known as MPB.
Throughout his career, Santos has collaborated with some of the most influential names in Brazilian music. Caetano Veloso, Gilberto Gil and Gal Costa have all worked with him at various points.
Beyond music, Santos became familiar to a new generation of Brazilians through television. He served as a coach on "The Voice Brasil" for all 12 seasons until the show concluded in 2023.
This role introduced him to younger audiences who might not have grown up with his classic hits.
In 2024, the global music industry formally recognised Santos's impact. He received two honours at the Latin Grammy Awards.
The first was the Lifetime Achievement Award, acknowledging his decades of contributions to music. The second was Best Urban Song in Portuguese for "Cachimbo da Paz 2," featuring Gabriel O Pensador and Xamã.
The Dubai Opera performance promises an evening of iconic songs and rich musical history. Santos brings the infectious energy that has made him a legend in Brazilian music.
His setlist will likely include classics from across his five-decade career. Fans can expect the warmth and melodic richness that defines his sound.
The intimate setting of Dubai Opera provides the perfect venue for experiencing his music. Unlike large arena shows, the opera house allows for a more personal connection between artist and audience.
Tickets are available now at Platinumlist starting from Dh299. Given Santos's stature and the rarity of Brazilian music events in Dubai, seats are expected to sell quickly.
