Dubai Opera head on becoming agent of change: 'This city is becoming a global cultural capital'

“This season is monumental,” he says. “We’ll open with La Bohème, followed by Swan Lake, Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony, and then Grease — which we’re presenting for the first time in the UAE. Another first is Wicked, a major musical that audiences here have long waited for.”

As he reflects on his journey, he smiles when asked if he ever misses being the one asking the questions. “Sometimes,” he admits. “But I still ask a lot of questions — to my team, my colleagues, my partners. It keeps my mind open and helps me never lose the appetite to learn.”

“Dubai is on the verge of something extraordinary,” he says. “You can’t find another place right now with so many opportunities to contribute to cultural life. The demographics, the economic development, the diversity — everything here makes it possible to imagine a new way of creating culture.”

“For me, this is more than a job — it’s a mission,” he says earnestly. “When you work in the arts, you deal with beauty and the power of creativity. The only way to embrace that is to make it your life’s mission.”

“Every season is an opportunity to innovate, to surprise our audiences, and to find new ways of connecting tradition with modernity,” he says. “Our audiences are very global — well-travelled, well-informed, and with high expectations. Artistic excellence is at the core of everything we do.”

“The next step will be to produce our own shows with Emirati and resident artists,” he explains. “There are already so many talented people living and working here — we just need to connect them through creative partnerships.”

“Our ambition is to raise the bar for quality while consolidating our identity,” he says. “Dubai Opera is different from any other theatre in the world because we embrace the spirit of Dubai — open, forward-looking, and full of possibilities.”

“A season for everyone,” says Petrocelli, describing this as Dubai Opera’s guiding motto. “It’s not a simple message — it’s a rich one. We want everyone to feel welcome here, to find something that resonates with their background, their story, their heart.”

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.