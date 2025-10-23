Dubai Opera head on becoming agent of change: 'This city is becoming a global cultural capital'

Hit productions like Wicked, Grease The Musical, and more will be be staged soon
Dubai: When Paolo Petrocelli speaks about Dubai Opera, there’s an unmistakable glint of pride in his voice — the kind that comes from knowing he is helping shape a city’s cultural identity in real time.
“Dubai is becoming a global cultural capital,” he says with conviction. “You have more than 200 nationalities living together here — and every day, they interact, work and create. Dubai Opera is simply reflecting that spirit.”
As the head of Dubai Opera, Petrocelli has unveiled an ambitious new season — one that cements the venue’s position as the beating heart of Dubai’s artistic life.
With more than 50 productions and over 200 performances spanning opera, ballet, musicals, Arabic music, and symphonic concerts, the upcoming lineup mirrors the diversity and sophistication of the city itself.
“This season is monumental,” he says. “We’ll open with La Bohème, followed by Swan Lake, Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony, and then Grease — which we’re presenting for the first time in the UAE. Another first is Wicked, a major musical that audiences here have long waited for.”
The season will conclude with Rumi, a musical inspired by the Persian poet whose teachings on love and unity transcend borders — a fitting finale for a venue that thrives on cultural dialogue.
“A season for everyone,” says Petrocelli, describing this as Dubai Opera’s guiding motto. “It’s not a simple message — it’s a rich one. We want everyone to feel welcome here, to find something that resonates with their background, their story, their heart.”
Since opening its doors in 2016, Dubai Opera has become one of the city’s most iconic landmarks, drawing more than 1.5 million spectators in just nine years.
The venue isn’t just a stage for performances — it’s a symbol of Dubai’s evolution from a luxury and business hub into a global cultural powerhouse. “Next year we’ll celebrate ten years of Dubai Opera,” Petrocelli notes. “In the history of Dubai, a decade means a lot. We’ve grown with the city — and helped it grow culturally.”
For him, the challenge is not merely to maintain international standards but to define what a cultural institution means in the Middle East today.
“Our ambition is to raise the bar for quality while consolidating our identity,” he says. “Dubai Opera is different from any other theatre in the world because we embrace the spirit of Dubai — open, forward-looking, and full of possibilities.”
That spirit also includes a commitment to nurturing local and regional talent. With plans for the creation of a National Orchestra and a future Dubai Orchestra, Petrocelli sees a new phase of growth ahead.
“The next step will be to produce our own shows with Emirati and resident artists,” he explains. “There are already so many talented people living and working here — we just need to connect them through creative partnerships.”
Petrocelli describes it not as change, but as “a natural evolution.”
“Every season is an opportunity to innovate, to surprise our audiences, and to find new ways of connecting tradition with modernity,” he says. “Our audiences are very global — well-travelled, well-informed, and with high expectations. Artistic excellence is at the core of everything we do.”
Before joining Dubai Opera, Petrocelli was a journalist in Italy — an experience that still shapes his leadership style.
“Being a journalist taught me how to listen, how to read people,” he says. “That’s essential when you lead an organisation that serves the community. Ultimately, Dubai Opera serves people — it’s a bridge that connects hearts and cultures.”
He sees himself not only as a cultural manager but as a cultural ambassador for Dubai.
“For me, this is more than a job — it’s a mission,” he says earnestly. “When you work in the arts, you deal with beauty and the power of creativity. The only way to embrace that is to make it your life’s mission.”
Looking ahead, Petrocelli believes the next decade will be transformative — not just for Dubai Opera, but for the entire city.
“Dubai is on the verge of something extraordinary,” he says. “You can’t find another place right now with so many opportunities to contribute to cultural life. The demographics, the economic development, the diversity — everything here makes it possible to imagine a new way of creating culture.”
And as the world looks increasingly fractured, Petrocelli sees Dubai’s inclusive, multicultural environment as a model worth emulating.
“Through our programming, we celebrate diversity and peace,” he says. “In a world full of conflict, Dubai shows that cultures can meet, share, and thrive together.”
As he reflects on his journey, he smiles when asked if he ever misses being the one asking the questions. “Sometimes,” he admits. “But I still ask a lot of questions — to my team, my colleagues, my partners. It keeps my mind open and helps me never lose the appetite to learn.”
