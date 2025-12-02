How 12-year-old Emirati girl brings UAE’s voice to the World through 51Talk initiative

Emirati student bridges cultures and voices in global education initiative
Dubai: In an era where youth voices are becoming essential in shaping the future of the world, 51Talk — the global leader in English language education for children — is proving that learning can go far beyond classroom walls to become a real-life experience that builds confidence, responsibility, and self-expression.
In alignment with the values of the United Nations Climate Change Conferences (UN COP), 51Talk launched a unique educational initiative aimed at empowering children to express their views on global issues and turning them from learners into voices with purpose.
Among thousands of students in the UAE, one name stood out — 12-year-old Emirati student, Khaseeba Omar Al Rumaithi. Her journey did not begin at an international airport but in a simple classroom — before it carried her, weeks later, to the heart of Brazil and the Amazon rainforest, proudly representing the UAE among student delegations from various countries under the banner of 51Talk.
Khaseeba’s selection followed a local competition held by 51Talk in the UAE, designed to identify students who can think critically, speak confidently about environmental and humanitarian topics, and express their ideas clearly in English. Thanks to her ability to represent a new generation of learners, she was chosen to join the 51Talk global delegation of students from multiple international markets. She carried the UAE flag not only as a national emblem — but as a message that the youth deserve a place within the major conversations where decisions are made.
The journey began in Belem, deep in the Amazon rainforest, marking the start of an unforgettable educational adventure where lessons turned into real-world encounters and textbooks became living knowledge. Alongside the 51Talk team and fellow international students, Khaseeba walked through towering trees and rare ecosystems, discovering biodiversity in a way no book could ever teach.
Her horizons expanded not only academically, but culturally and emotionally, as she interacted with students from different countries — exchanging stories, traditions, laughter and learning that language is not merely a subject — it is a bridge between people.
Through this remarkable experience, 51Talk demonstrated its vision for the future of education: English is not just a school subject, but a gateway to leadership, dialogue, and global citizenship. Aligned with UN COP’s goals, 51Talk aims to build environmental and ethical awareness among the next generation — preparing them to participate in global conversations and shape the future of the planet. This is a vision of education that opens doors, not just fills notebooks.
Today, 51Talk stands as an advanced online learning platform for children aged 3 to 15, built on gamified learning, interactive lessons, and localized content tailored to different cultures around the world. With real teachers, immersive experiences, and learning that reaches beyond screens and classrooms, education becomes inspiring — and children grow into confident speakers, critical thinkers, and global citizens. When a child learns English today, they may one day be able to speak a message that the world needs to hear.
Khaseeba may only be 12 years old — but she carries something far greater than her age. She represents a new Emirati generation — bold, curious, ambitious — ready to step onto the global stage and say with confidence:
We have something to say… and the world is ready to listen.
