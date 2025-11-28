From Language to Gaming: How young Emirati innovators redefine national identity for a global audience

Voice of the Emirati dialect For Hanan Alfardan, language isn’t just communication; it’s a bridge. As the founder of Al Ramsa Institute, she has spent the past decade preserving and promoting the Emirati dialect, helping thousands of expatriates and visitors understand its rhythm, emotion and cultural depth. Al Ramsa is a lively centre of cultural exchange, offering structured courses, self-study books and interactive programmes for individuals and organisations. With her academic background in international studies and education management as well as and years of experience at the Knowledge and Human Development Authority, Al Fardan has shaped an institution that treats language as a living expression of identity. Her students range from Dubai Duty Free and Dewa teams to university faculty and new residents, but they all leave with a deeper connection to the UAE. “Our mission,” she says, “is to make Emirati Arabic accessible, practical, and engaging for anyone, anywhere in the world.”

What emotions does UAE National Day evoke for you as an Emirati, educator and cultural ambassador? National Day fills my heart with pride and gratitude. It reminds me how our nation grew from the dreams of our Founding Fathers into one of the most inspiring places in the world. As an Emirati, I feel proud of our roots and leadership. As an educator, I feel responsible for preserving our language for future generations. And as a cultural ambassador, I see this day as a reminder of unity, how the UAE embraces diversity while staying grounded in its identity. What inspired this deep passion for language and identity? Before founding Al Ramsa, I worked in the government sector for seven years. It was stable, but I wanted to devote myself to something that represents who we are as Emiratis. In 2014, with my co-founder Abdulla Al Kaabi, we took a leap and set up Al Ramsa. We were driven by passion, not by a business plan. Many Arabic courses existed, but very few taught Emirati Arabic, the way people speak daily. That sparked my mission to build a platform to teach not just vocabulary, but culture, values and Emirati communication. How does the Emirati dialect shape national identity, especially in a multicultural society like the UAE? The Emirati dialect sits at the heart of our identity. It reflects our generosity, humour, and sense of community. In a multicultural country, it becomes a welcoming bridge between locals and residents. When someone learns Emirati Arabic, they don’t just understand the words. They understand how we think and feel. It builds empathy and belonging. Our dialect makes the UAE feel like home, not just a place to live. You’ve taught over a thousand students. What’s been the most rewarding part? The most rewarding part is seeing genuine connection. When a student says “mashkoor” or “armes eshway” naturally, you witness how language brings people closer. This year alone, we taught more than 1,200 students from different backgrounds. Every learner who embraces the dialect helps spread understanding and respect. It proves that language can build friendships and cultural harmony. The UAE is so globally connected, so why is it important to promote local dialects? It’s more important than ever. The UAE is global, but our dialect is anchored to our heritage. Each Emirati word carries a story: about family, respect, belonging. Preserving our dialect is about taking our roots forward with pride. Through Al Ramsa, we want Emirati Arabic to remain spoken, loved and recognised locally and internationally. Looking back, what milestones stand out on your journey? I see a journey built on belief and persistence. I began with one small class of eight students and handwritten lesson notes because no Emirati Arabic materials existed. Today, we’ve published books, built an app, trained thousands and created a global community. The biggest lesson is that entrepreneurship is about purpose. Leaving my government job wasn’t easy, but it was the best decision I made. I wake up every day doing something that preserves my culture and inspires others. An Emirati phrase that captures the spirit of the UAE? “Dar Zayed.” It represents everything about our nation: kindness, generosity, unity. It reminds us we live in a country built on the values of our Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, where everyone is welcomed with open arms.

Gift of a second chance She sits at the heart of one of the UAE’s most humane and transformative healthcare initiatives as Senior Director for the Organ Donation and Transplantation Program at Dubai Health and National Coordinator for the National Transplant Committee. Here, Nujood Al Khloofi shares the journey that shaped her calling and the extraordinary stories of hope that continue to inspire her every day.

What does National Day mean to you, especially as an Emirati woman leading one of the country’s most impactful healthcare initiatives? I’m a proud UAE National. Travelling and seeing the world always reminds me how fortunate we are. Our country moves with intention, serving citizens and residents with equal care. Our leadership is generous, close to the community, and everything we do in this programme reflects those values. I’ve been involved from the very beginning, and watching it grow has been meaningful. What moves me most is how humane the initiative is. When a person passes away, may God have mercy on them, their organs can help someone of any nationality or background. That reflects the UAE’s belief in dignity and compassion. After the law was issued in 2016, we had our first deceased donor in 2017. Since then, we’ve had more than 1,000 transplants and over 400 donors. Children, adults, people from different nationalities, each case shows how the UAE’s values translate directly into healthcare. What inspired you to follow a career in healthcare, specifically organ transplant? I’ve always been drawn to biology and healthcare. I studied Healthcare Administration at the University of Sharjah and began my career at the Dubai Health Authority in 2007. Around 2010 or 2013, I read a story about a UAE woman who received a kidney from someone who had passed away in Saudi Arabia. The powerful idea that someone’s organs could continue giving life after death stayed with me. The article mentioned Dr Ali Al Obaidli, Chairman of the National Transplant Committee. I called his office, and asked if I could register as a donor. He explained the programme wasn’t active yet but promised to contact me on its launch. When Dr Ali visited Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences where I was working in 2015, he recognised me as the person who had called years earlier. The university president noticed my passion and involved me in transplant-related projects. When the National Transplant Committee was re-established, I was appointed National Coordinator. Since then, I’ve seen incredible teamwork across the UAE. Hospitals, coordinators, airports, police and our government partners all move with urgency and unity in every case. I will never forget our first deceased donor, whose organs saved five lives across the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Today, Dubai Health operates Rashid Hospital, the leading organ-donating hospital in the UAE, and Dubai Hospital and Al Jalila Hospital for kidney transplants. How do you inspire your team and the next generation of health professionals? People respond to real stories. My parents watched me work on this programme for years. At first, they admired the work but were unsure about organ donation. As I shared cases where one donor saved several lives, their understanding shifted. One day my mother told me, “If I pass away, donate my organs.” That moment meant everything. Awareness grows through honesty and compassion. I’ve seen that same shift across the UAE. People now understand the impact, and empathy is growing everywhere. I’m one part of a much larger system: clinicians preparing operating rooms, coordinators managing logistics, police escorting teams, airport staff speeding clearances and government partners ensuring everything moves quickly. But everything begins with the families of deceased donors. Their willingness to make a selfless decision in the middle of grief is extraordinary. They are the true heroes. Their courage gives strangers a second chance at life.

Designing from remembered roots Hessa Al Ghandi, Interior Designer and Interdisciplinary Creative Designer Krita Coelho, Editor For Emirati interior designer Hessa Alghandi, design is the language of memory and identity. A graduate of Zayed University, she blends interior architecture, visual storytelling and her Emirati heritage to create works that resonate with both local and global audiences. Her collaborations with the likes of Adidas and Ounass reflect a seamless dialogue between tradition and modernity, while her ongoing work, rooted in the memories of her grandmother in Al Shindagha, has been showcased at the Sikka Art Fair 2024, WCCS, and Dubai Design Week. Through her creative explorations, Alghandi continues to weave the essence of Emirati culture into contemporary forms, so heritage lives on.

What does UAE National Day mean to you personally, and how does it inspire your creative journey as an Emirati designer? It is a day of remembrance, a moment to reflect on how far we have come as a nation. It is about remembering the feats that led to our greatest achievements, remembering our grandparents and their legacy by working toward a shared, remembered future. That spirit shapes my creative journey as an Emirati designer, having the privilege to translate our culture and stories through the lens of my design language. It is an honour to celebrate those who came before me while paving the way for those who come after me. Your work weaves Emirati traditions with contemporary design. How do you balance heritage with modernity? Because memories are intangible, I see it as my privilege to turn them into something tangible. The balance between heritage and modernity lies in the story itself. As long as the final outcome honors the heritage and its essence, I know I have done what I set out to do. Memory is fluid, much like design. It is not rigid or fixed; it gives you space to interpret, evolve, and express, and that is what I try to capture in every piece I create. Of your many collaborations, which experience felt most meaningful in expressing your Emirati identity? Each collaboration reflected a different part of my Emirati identity, but the one that moves me the most is Sikka Art Fair with my installation Narrating Beginnings. I had the chance to showcase my grandmother’s memories at the very house where those stories were born, at the dirwaza of my family’s home in Shindagha. Standing in that exact place unlocked something new within me. It reminded me that sometimes exploration is not enough; it takes excavation through words, sketches, and action to truly understand and share the culture I hold so dearly. How do family stories and oral traditions influence your creative process? My family’s stories are at the heart of everything I create. A simple conversation can spark a sketch, a question, or a new curiosity. Dubai’s beginnings feel treasured and protected, and I’ve always wanted to witness them firsthand. That longing to see the city through their eyes drives me to create, to share their memories, and to help others see the beauty in our beginnings and how far we have come. How do designers safeguard heritage for future generations? Design is a universal language that transcends borders and speaks to everyone. This gives designers the power to create work that carries meaning far beyond our own time [and serves as] a guide for future generations, helping them grasp the knowledge we have explored while building on it. In doing so, we ensure our culture remains deeply rooted even as we engage with the world on a global stage. How does your work help global audiences connect with the UAE? I hope my work reaches global audiences because I aim to honour my family’s history and our Emirati culture through the universal language of design. Every time I share a piece, I learn something new, even about my own culture and how others see it [and can feed] that into my next creation. There is beauty in what is yet to be learned, and I am always eager to explore it wherever I go.

Rise of a tactician When she was just 15 years old, Rouda Alserkal had already made history as the UAE’s first Woman Grandmaster, earning the title after triumphing at the Arab Women’s Championship. Introduced to chess at the age of four, her journey has been one of quiet determination and relentless focus, moving steadily from prodigy to pioneer. Her recent qualification for the FIDE Women’s World Cup and participation in the Norway Chess Open mark only the beginning of what promises to be a remarkable career. With every move, Alserkal, now 16, is not just playing a game. Rather, she’s redefining what’s possible for Emirati and Arab women in sport and beyond.

What does it mean to you to be the UAE’s first Woman Grandmaster? It’s a tremendous honour and a proud milestone. Becoming the UAE’s first Woman Grandmaster represents years of dedication and reflects the incredible support our nation gives its youth. It motivates me to continue striving for excellence and to inspire others to do the same. You’ve become a role model for young Emirati girls who dream big. What message do you hope your success sends to them? I hope my journey reminds them that no dream is too big. With passion, discipline, and a belief in yourself, you can achieve anything, even in fields that may seem challenging or unexpected. Every grandmaster’s story begins with a single move. Can you tell us about how you first discovered chess and what drew you into the game? I discovered chess at a young age and was immediately drawn to its depth and creativity. The mix of logic, patience, and imagination fascinated me. Every game felt like a new challenge to outthink and outplan my opponent. The UAE has always encouraged youth and women to break barriers. How has that support shaped your journey? The UAE’s leadership has been a constant source of inspiration. Their belief in empowering youth and women gave me the confidence to dream boldly and work hard to represent my country proudly on the world stage. Representing your country on the international stage must be a powerful feeling. What goes through your mind when you’re across from the chessboard, knowing the UAE flag is behind you? It’s a moment filled with pride and purpose. I feel a deep responsibility to honor my country and show the strength and potential of Emirati players. That thought always drives me to give my absolute best. Chess demands focus, discipline, and resilience. What have been some of your biggest challenges — and how did you overcome them? Balancing academics and chess has been one of my biggest challenges. I have learned to manage my time efficiently and stay mentally strong. Each and every challenge has taught me persistence and the importance of staying composed under pressure. What are your goals for the next chapter in your life, whether that is on or off the chessboard? On the board, I aim to continue improving my performance and compete among the world’s top players. And off the board, I hope to inspire more young Emiratis to take up chess and to show how the game builds focus, confidence, and resilience. If you had to describe the UAE’s spirit in a single chess move which move would it be, and why? I would describe it as a queen sacrifice: think of it as a move that’s bold, strategic, and visionary. It reflects the UAE’s spirit of taking courageous steps toward a greater vision, always thinking ahead and leading with confidence.

Heritage, but make it digital Saeed AlMheiri is the co-founder and creative engine behind UAE-based game studio Arabeasy Gaming. As the driving force in concept, creative direction and business development for the studio, he has positioned the company at the intersection of Emirati culture and modern interactive entertainment. His new project, the family-friendly game Camel Racing on the Roblox platform, translates a heritage sport in the UAE into fun, accessible gameplay. Inspired by key UAE locales (Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah), the game invites players aged nine and above to train, race and upgrade camels across multi-lap tracks, with an Arabic and English user interface and no gambling elements.

As the UAE celebrates National Day, you’re celebrating bringing a game set in the UAE to life. What inspired the setting? I grew up between desert tracks and a skyline that kept reaching higher. Camel racing isn’t just a sport here; it’s rhythm, community, and ambition. We wanted to translate that feeling into a world the next generation already loves. In the first 37 days, Camel Racing crossed 100,000 players. That shows when you build with pride and high standards, a local story can travel. Games are often set in distant, imagined worlds. What was it like designing one to mirror the UAE’s landscapes and people? It was personal and tougher than fantasy. You can’t fake the light at golden hour or the curve of a dune. We obsessed over details, then trimmed anything that felt like a postcard. The result is a stylised world created as Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah recognisable to us, instantly readable to players worldwide. The best validation is that players stay for about 29 minutes per session, often racing more than once. How did you balance authenticity and creativity—keeping the spirit of the UAE alive while crafting compelling gameplay? We drew a hard line: respect the sport, no stereotypes, family-friendly and naturally bilingual. Then we let ourselves go: drafting, skill-based boosts, social races. Every feature had to deepen the heartbeat, not distract from it. The numbers back that approach. That’s culture and fun. The UAE champions innovation and the creative economy. How does gaming contribute to its evolution? Gaming is soft power with analytics. It’s the UAE’s next engine of growth, turning our culture into playable worlds. On one level, it builds our creative economy. We’re training local talent artists, engineers, producers to ship global products from day one. This attracts investment and turns small studios into global exporters. On another level, the technology behind it (real-time 3D, AI) spills into other sectors, from architecture to smart cities. The UAE is built for this: fast pace, world-class infrastructure and leadership that backs youth. Give creators a clear runway and the momentum takes care of itself. What aspects of Emirati culture did you want the world to experience? Three pillars guided us: hospitality, excellence, momentum. Hospitality shows up in inclusive lobbies and co-op play. Excellence is the polish you feel on mid-tier devices and the smooth onboarding. Momentum is the loop: start strong, train your camel on a treadmill to keep improving, help others win. Our retention and playtime say those values come through on screen. What were the biggest challenge and the proudest moments? Open spaces are beautiful. Balancing touch, keyboard, and controllers took rounds of iteration. We also had to say “no” to cool ideas that didn’t serve the core. The proud moments were human, a parent and child recognising a landmark mid-race, teachers asking to use the game to talk about heritage and sports science, creators making content without us nudging them. That’s when you feel the world you built breathing. If your game had to capture the UAE’s spirit in one message, what would it be? It would be the moment just before the finish line. The real victory in a camel race isn’t one racer pulling away; it’s the pack crossing together. That’s the United Arab Emirates spirit: ambition, hospitality and teamwork moving faster than any lone runner on their own.

