Daring nine-man team overcomes brutal winds and icy terrain to mark the UAE’s National Day
Dubai: A team of Dubai Civil Defence firefighters has made history after climbing Mount Toubkal — the highest peak in the Arab world and North Africa — while wearing full firefighting gear, securing a new Guinness World Record during the UAE’s 54th National Day celebrations.
The nine-member team completed the 4,167-metre ascent in 10 hours and 19 minutes, breaking the previous global record of 18 hours. Their full firefighting suits weighed more than 15kg, making the achievement the first of its kind worldwide.
The mission unfolded under severe weather conditions, including temperatures dropping to –12°C, strong winds exceeding 35km/h, and treacherous snowy terrain. Despite this, the team maintained a steady pace, demonstrating exceptional endurance, discipline, and teamwork.
The record-setting team included:
First Lt. Omran Abdulrahman Ahli
First Lt. Mayed Mohammed Al Muhairi
First Lt. Issa Abdulrahman Al Mutaiwi
Warrant Officer Saud Ahmed Al Shehi
First Sergeant Hareez Ali Mohammed
First Sergeant Mayed Mohammed Darwish
First Sergeant Omar Jumaa Al Salfa
Corporal First Class Saeed Mohammed Darwish
Corporal First Class Yousef Ahmed Al Jasmi
Expert Major General Rashid Thani Al Matroushi, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Civil Defence, dedicated the achievement to the UAE’s leadership and its people.
“This accomplishment is recorded in the name of our nation,” he said. “It reflects Civil Defence’s commitment to enhancing the readiness of our personnel under all types of field and weather conditions, and to strengthening their fitness and resilience in the face of demanding tasks. Our team has once again proven its ability to represent the UAE with honour on the global stage.”
Major Genera Al Matroushi added that the milestone embodies the spirit of challenge and excellence encouraged by the UAE’s wise leadership, positioning Dubai Civil Defence as a global symbol of professionalism and capability.
The initiative was fully sponsored by du, the integrated telecommunications provider, as part of its ongoing support for national achievements and community-driven initiatives across the UAE.
