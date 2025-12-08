UAE preparing well for T20 World Cup, captain Waseem says

31-year-old feels ILT20, Ireland series good preparations for team
Dubai: UAE captain Muhammad Waseem expressed confidence in his side’s preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup, scheduled to take place in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8 next year.
“The team is preparing well, and the boys have been playing matches consistently, which is a huge boost,” Waseem said at the sidelines of the Emirates Cricket Board’s announcement of a three-year partnership with Bisleri International.
The UAE have been drawn in a group with New Zealand, South Africa, Afghanistan, and Canada. The tournament features 20 teams, divided into four groups of five, with the top two from each group progressing to the Super 8 stage.
“We have a perfect mix of youth and experience, and in recent months we’ve played some strong Test-playing nations. Such exposure really lifts the team’s confidence,” the 31-year-old added.
As part of their final build-up to the World Cup, the UAE will host Ireland for a two-match T20I series in late January. “It will be important for us. If we perform well against Ireland, it will put us in a strong position heading into the World Cup,” he said.
Waseem also highlighted the value of the DP World ILT20, noting that it offers UAE players a vital platform to sharpen their skills. “The boys enjoy playing in the tournament. It gives them the chance to interact with top players, and that exposure helps build confidence,” he said.
UAE coach Lalchand Rajput echoed Waseem’s optimism, saying the team is capable of springing surprises in the global event. “We’ve beaten some of these teams before, but a World Cup is a different stage. Every team will be well prepared, and we need to win two games. Starting well will be crucial. Our first match is against New Zealand in Chennai, and that will be a key fixture for us,” Rajput said.
Under the new three-year deal, Bisleri’s branding will appear on the playing kits of the UAE Men’s National Team, Women’s National Team, and the U-19 men’s and women’s sides.
The branding will be visible across bilateral series, Asian Cricket Council tournaments, and ICC events.
Emirates Cricket Board COO Subhan Ahmad said: “We are delighted to begin this exciting partnership with Bisleri. The ECB remains committed to the growth and development of cricket in the UAE and continues to build commercial relationships with leading international brands.
“We look forward to a mutually rewarding partnership that benefits both our men’s and women’s teams,” he added.
