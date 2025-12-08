GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket /
ICC

UAE preparing well for T20 World Cup, captain Waseem says

31-year-old feels ILT20, Ireland series good preparations for team

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Players, men’s and women’s teams head coaches and dignitaries from the ECB and Bisleri pose at the Dubai International Stadium.
Players, men’s and women’s teams head coaches and dignitaries from the ECB and Bisleri pose at the Dubai International Stadium.

Dubai: UAE captain Muhammad Waseem expressed confidence in his side’s preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup, scheduled to take place in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8 next year.

“The team is preparing well, and the boys have been playing matches consistently, which is a huge boost,” Waseem said at the sidelines of the Emirates Cricket Board’s announcement of a three-year partnership with Bisleri International.

The UAE have been drawn in a group with New Zealand, South Africa, Afghanistan, and Canada. The tournament features 20 teams, divided into four groups of five, with the top two from each group progressing to the Super 8 stage.

“We have a perfect mix of youth and experience, and in recent months we’ve played some strong Test-playing nations. Such exposure really lifts the team’s confidence,” the 31-year-old added.

Strong position

As part of their final build-up to the World Cup, the UAE will host Ireland for a two-match T20I series in late January. “It will be important for us. If we perform well against Ireland, it will put us in a strong position heading into the World Cup,” he said.

Waseem also highlighted the value of the DP World ILT20, noting that it offers UAE players a vital platform to sharpen their skills. “The boys enjoy playing in the tournament. It gives them the chance to interact with top players, and that exposure helps build confidence,” he said.

UAE coach Lalchand Rajput echoed Waseem’s optimism, saying the team is capable of springing surprises in the global event. “We’ve beaten some of these teams before, but a World Cup is a different stage. Every team will be well prepared, and we need to win two games. Starting well will be crucial. Our first match is against New Zealand in Chennai, and that will be a key fixture for us,” Rajput said.

New partnership

Under the new three-year deal, Bisleri’s branding will appear on the playing kits of the UAE Men’s National Team, Women’s National Team, and the U-19 men’s and women’s sides.

The branding will be visible across bilateral series, Asian Cricket Council tournaments, and ICC events.

Emirates Cricket Board COO Subhan Ahmad said: “We are delighted to begin this exciting partnership with Bisleri. The ECB remains committed to the growth and development of cricket in the UAE and continues to build commercial relationships with leading international brands.

“We look forward to a mutually rewarding partnership that benefits both our men’s and women’s teams,” he added.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

I'm always available for advice, Rohit tells Team India

I'm always available for advice, Rohit tells Team India

2m read
India women secure second-straight kabaddi World Cup

India women secure second-straight kabaddi World Cup

2m read
Iraq unveils giant Iraq–UAE flags for playoff battle

Iraq unveils giant Iraq–UAE flags for playoff battle

1m read
UAE players stand for a group picture ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian qualifier football match against Iraq at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 13, 2025.

Two riders, four countries, one mission: Support UAE

1m read