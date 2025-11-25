T20 World Cup 2026: I am always available for advice, Rohit Sharma tells Team India

Dubai: Former India captain Rohit Sharma has said he will always be available to offer guidance to Team India as the Men in Blue prepare for the 2026 T20 World Cup. The only player to feature in all nine editions of the tournament, Rohit noted that he frequently interacts with current T20 squad members.

He added that India’s current T20 group is performing well and requires minimal changes. “These guys have been on a great run. I don’t think much needs to be altered. The final preparations will probably be around the New Zealand series — that’s when they should firm up their playing XI or the squad of 15,” he said.

Rohit stressed that he is always ready to help when approached. “I’ve always been someone who’s there to offer advice when needed or simply listen and look for solutions,” said Rohit, who was also announced as the ICC Brand Ambassador for the 2026 T20 World Cup, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Rohit, who led India to their second T20 World Cup title in 2024 in the USA and the Caribbean — after first winning it as a player in 2007 — added that he intends to discuss strategies with members of the T20 squad during the upcoming ODI series against South Africa. He emphasised the value of open dialogue among players.

“I keep meeting all these guys; I’m still playing. I’ll be going to Ranchi for the ODIs against South Africa and will catch up with some of the players who are part of the T20 setup,” Rohit said during a panel discussion in Mumbai. The event, also featuring India T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav, Women’s World Cup — winning captain Harmanpreet Kaur, and ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta, included the unveiling of the full schedule for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.