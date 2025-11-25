T20 World Cup 2026: I am always available for advice, Rohit Sharma tells Team India

Rohit led India to their second T20 World Cup title in 2024 in the USA and the Caribbean
Dubai: Former India captain Rohit Sharma has said he will always be available to offer guidance to Team India as the Men in Blue prepare for the 2026 T20 World Cup. The only player to feature in all nine editions of the tournament, Rohit noted that he frequently interacts with current T20 squad members.
“I keep meeting all these guys; I’m still playing. I’ll be going to Ranchi for the ODIs against South Africa and will catch up with some of the players who are part of the T20 setup,” Rohit said during a panel discussion in Mumbai. The event, also featuring India T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav, Women’s World Cup — winning captain Harmanpreet Kaur, and ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta, included the unveiling of the full schedule for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.
Rohit, who led India to their second T20 World Cup title in 2024 in the USA and the Caribbean — after first winning it as a player in 2007 — added that he intends to discuss strategies with members of the T20 squad during the upcoming ODI series against South Africa. He emphasised the value of open dialogue among players.
“There’s always conversation among players, and I’m someone who likes to talk, discuss, and understand their mindset,” said the white-ball legend, the only cricketer with three ODI double hundreds.
Rohit stressed that he is always ready to help when approached. “I’ve always been someone who’s there to offer advice when needed or simply listen and look for solutions,” said Rohit, who was also announced as the ICC Brand Ambassador for the 2026 T20 World Cup, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.
He added that India’s current T20 group is performing well and requires minimal changes. “These guys have been on a great run. I don’t think much needs to be altered. The final preparations will probably be around the New Zealand series — that’s when they should firm up their playing XI or the squad of 15,” he said.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox