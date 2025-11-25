GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

India, Pakistan to face off in 2026 T20 World Cup on February 15

Colombo to host the rivals’ first meeting since their fiery 2025 Asia Cup battles

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
The two rivals have been drawn in the same group alongside the USA, the Netherlands and Namibia.
The two rivals have been drawn in the same group alongside the USA, the Netherlands and Namibia.
AFP

Dubai: India and Pakistan are set to meet in the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup on February 15 in Colombo, according to the tournament schedule that the ICC will officially release in Mumbai on Tuesday.

ESPNcricinfo reports that the high-profile clash — the sides’ first meeting since their tense trio of matches at the 2025 Asia Cup — will be held at the R Premadasa Stadium and will be India’s third group fixture. The two rivals have been drawn in the same group alongside the USA, the Netherlands and Namibia.

Group line-up and India’s fixtures

India begin their campaign against the USA in Mumbai on February 7, the opening day of the tournament. Their second outing comes against Namibia on February 12 in Delhi. The much-awaited clash with Pakistan follows on February 15  in Colombo, before India complete the group stage with a match against the Netherlands on February 18  in Ahmedabad.

The group stage will run at a brisk pace, with three matches scheduled each day across India and Sri Lanka.

Co-hosts and tournament format

The 2026 World Cup will run from February 7 to March 8 and will be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka. Pakistan will play all their group matches either in Colombo or Kandy.

The tournament format remains unchanged from the 2024 edition held in the USA and West Indies. Twenty teams are divided into four groups of five. The top two sides from each group advance to the Super Eight stage, which is split into two groups. From there, the top two teams in each Super Eight group qualify for the semi-finals, followed by the final.

India’s route beyond the group stage

If India make it through to the Super Eight, their matches will be held in Ahmedabad, Chennai and Kolkata. Should they qualify for the semi-finals, their match will be hosted in Mumbai. The second semi-final is likely to be held in either Colombo or Kolkata, depending on the progress of Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

The final is currently planned for Ahmedabad. However, if Pakistan reach the title match, the likely venue will shift to Colombo.

A strong field of teams

Along with hosts India and Sri Lanka, the competition will feature Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, South Africa, USA, West Indies, New Zealand, Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, Italy, Netherlands, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Nepal, Oman and the UAE.

India enter the tournament as defending champions, having defeated South Africa in the 2024 final in Barbados.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
ICC-T20-World-CupcricketPakistanindia

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

India women secure second-straight kabaddi World Cup

India women secure second-straight kabaddi World Cup

2m read
India's players celebrate after their team's victory in the first Blind Women's Twenty20 World Cup 2025 final match against Nepal at the P Sara Oval International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on November 23, 2025.

India win cricket's first blind women's T20 World Cup

1m read
Pakistan's captain Nimra Rafique (3R) shakes hands with India's players at the end of the Women’s Blind Twenty20 World Cup 2025 match between India and Pakistan at the BOI Cricket Stadium in Katunayake on November 16, 2025.

India, Pakistan blind cricketers show spirit of cricket

3m read
Indian and Pakistan fans.

Get set for another intriguing India-Pakistan clash

2m read