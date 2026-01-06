Rohit Sharma gets ready for ODI series against New Zealand

Series marks another step in Rohit’s long-term build-up to the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup
Dubai: Former India captain Rohit Sharma has begun preparations for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand, which gets underway on January 11. The series marks another step in Rohit’s long-term build-up to the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup.
India will face New Zealand in a three-match ODI series starting January 11, with fans set to witness the return of the iconic batting pair of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.
The past year proved memorable for Rohit, who achieved several milestones and records. He led India to ICC Champions Trophy glory as captain, playing a decisive knock of 76 in the final. During the year, Rohit also rose to the top of the ICC ODI batting rankings for the first time in his career and became India’s third-highest run-scorer in ODIs.
He further etched his name in history by becoming the fourth Indian cricketer to complete 20,000 runs in international cricket, achieving the feat during the third and final ODI against South Africa in Visakhapatnam last month. In November, Rohit surpassed Shahid Afridi’s long-standing record for most sixes in ODIs, hitting his 352nd maximum during the first ODI against South Africa in Ranchi. Afridi had held the record since 2015 with 351 sixes. Rohit has now smashed 355 sixes in 279 ODIs.
Rohit concluded the year with 650 runs from 14 innings, averaging 50.00 at a strike rate of over 100. His tally included two centuries and four half-centuries, with a highest score of an unbeaten 121. In May, Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket, drawing the curtain on a distinguished chapter of his international career.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox