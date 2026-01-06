GOLD/FOREX
SPORT
Rohit Sharma gets ready for ODI series against New Zealand

Series marks another step in Rohit’s long-term build-up to the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
India's captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) final cricket match between India and New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on March 9, 2025.
Dubai: Former India captain Rohit Sharma has begun preparations for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand, which gets underway on January 11. The series marks another step in Rohit’s long-term build-up to the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup.

India will face New Zealand in a three-match ODI series starting January 11, with fans set to witness the return of the iconic batting pair of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

The past year proved memorable for Rohit, who achieved several milestones and records. He led India to ICC Champions Trophy glory as captain, playing a decisive knock of 76 in the final. During the year, Rohit also rose to the top of the ICC ODI batting rankings for the first time in his career and became India’s third-highest run-scorer in ODIs.

He further etched his name in history by becoming the fourth Indian cricketer to complete 20,000 runs in international cricket, achieving the feat during the third and final ODI against South Africa in Visakhapatnam last month. In November, Rohit surpassed Shahid Afridi’s long-standing record for most sixes in ODIs, hitting his 352nd maximum during the first ODI against South Africa in Ranchi. Afridi had held the record since 2015 with 351 sixes. Rohit has now smashed 355 sixes in 279 ODIs.

Rohit concluded the year with 650 runs from 14 innings, averaging 50.00 at a strike rate of over 100. His tally included two centuries and four half-centuries, with a highest score of an unbeaten 121. In May, Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket, drawing the curtain on a distinguished chapter of his international career.

Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
