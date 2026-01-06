Rohit Sharma gets ready for ODI series against New Zealand

He further etched his name in history by becoming the fourth Indian cricketer to complete 20,000 runs in international cricket, achieving the feat during the third and final ODI against South Africa in Visakhapatnam last month. In November, Rohit surpassed Shahid Afridi’s long-standing record for most sixes in ODIs, hitting his 352nd maximum during the first ODI against South Africa in Ranchi. Afridi had held the record since 2015 with 351 sixes. Rohit has now smashed 355 sixes in 279 ODIs.

The past year proved memorable for Rohit, who achieved several milestones and records. He led India to ICC Champions Trophy glory as captain, playing a decisive knock of 76 in the final. During the year, Rohit also rose to the top of the ICC ODI batting rankings for the first time in his career and became India’s third-highest run-scorer in ODIs.

