“Shubman Gill is short of runs at the moment,” Agarkar told reporters in Mumbai, adding that competition for places was intense ahead of a major tournament.

Gill, 26, has struggled in the shortest format, scoring just 291 runs in his last 15 T20 matches at an average of 24.25. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar said the decision was purely cricketing.

Shubman Gill, India’s current T20I vice-captain, has been left out due to concerns over form and fitness, while all-rounder Axar Patel has been handed the deputy’s role.

Dubai: Suryakumar Yadav will captain a 15-member Indian squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, with selectors opting for continuity in leadership while making several notable changes to the playing group.

Suryakumar admitted his struggles but sounded assured. “It’s been a rough patch for a while. I know what needs to be done and I have time to fix it. You will definitely see Surya the batter,” he said.

Agarkar said the selectors remained confident. “We have full faith in our captain to deliver during the World Cup,” he said.

Despite similar questions around his own form, Suryakumar has been retained as captain. The T20 specialist has scored only 244 runs in his last 22 innings without a half-century.

Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan returns to the squad as a second keeping option after a standout Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign. He played a key role in Jharkhand’s title win and finished as the tournament’s highest run-scorer.

The 10th edition of the T20 World Cup, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, will feature 20 teams. India enter the event as defending champions after their dramatic win over South Africa in the 2024 final in Barbados.

India will face New Zealand in a five-match home T20I series from January 21, their final international assignment before the World Cup. The same team will also play in this series

