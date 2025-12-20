GOLD/FOREX
Suryakumar Yadav to lead India at T20 World Cup as Shubman Gill misses out, Ishan Kishan returns

Axar Patel named vice-captain; Sanju Samson-Abhishek Sharma to open

Balaram Menon
Indian Mens T20 Captain Suryakumar Yadav smiles during a press conference for India's squad announcement for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at BCCI headquarter in Mumbai, on Saturday, December 20, 2025.
Indian Mens T20 Captain Suryakumar Yadav smiles during a press conference for India's squad announcement for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at BCCI headquarter in Mumbai, on Saturday, December 20, 2025.
AP

Dubai: Suryakumar Yadav will captain a 15-member Indian squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, with selectors opting for continuity in leadership while making several notable changes to the playing group.

Shubman Gill, India’s current T20I vice-captain, has been left out due to concerns over form and fitness, while all-rounder Axar Patel has been handed the deputy’s role.

The selection call marks a major shift, with the committee backing experience and recent domestic form ahead of reputation.

Gill dropped amid poor returns

Gill, 26, has struggled in the shortest format, scoring just 291 runs in his last 15 T20 matches at an average of 24.25. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar said the decision was purely cricketing.

“Shubman Gill is short of runs at the moment,” Agarkar told reporters in Mumbai, adding that competition for places was intense ahead of a major tournament.

Faith retained in Suryakumar

Despite similar questions around his own form, Suryakumar has been retained as captain. The T20 specialist has scored only 244 runs in his last 22 innings without a half-century.

Agarkar said the selectors remained confident. “We have full faith in our captain to deliver during the World Cup,” he said.

Suryakumar admitted his struggles but sounded assured. “It’s been a rough patch for a while. I know what needs to be done and I have time to fix it. You will definitely see Surya the batter,” he said.

Kishan rewarded, new opening pair confirmed

Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan returns to the squad as a second keeping option after a standout Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign. He played a key role in Jharkhand’s title win and finished as the tournament’s highest run-scorer.

Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma have been confirmed as India’s opening pair, while Rinku Singh makes his comeback after limited recent international opportunities.

Home series before World Cup

India will face New Zealand in a five-match home T20I series from January 21, their final international assignment before the World Cup. The same team will also play in this series

The 10th edition of the T20 World Cup, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, will feature 20 teams. India enter the event as defending champions after their dramatic win over South Africa in the 2024 final in Barbados.

India's squad: Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (vice-capt), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar, Ishan Kishan (wk).

