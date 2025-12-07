Got all these holidays in December and haven’t planned kid-focused activities just yet? Don’t panic. We’ve done the homework, so you don’t need to; whether they like to code and create or whip up a storm in the kitchen, or learn about new animal friends, there are winter camps for everyone.

For another type of animal adventure, the kiddos can sign up for this camp, which has the theme ‘Guardians of the Wild’. What will they do here? Well, they’ll go through animal care demonstrations, sustainability workshops, and interactive sessions with keepers, and mini conservation projects. Their animal encounters will include feeding critters, going on safari tours, and activities such as treasure hunts. These sessions are great for kids who communicate in English or Arabic, or both. Registration closes on Dec 14.

This is your call to the wild! Kids – aged four to 14 - will learn about everything from birds to marine life, reptiles, and other creatures big and small. Besides once-in-a-lifetime animal encounters, they can also enjoy workshops and games and other activities. Campers will get a T-shirt, EPZ water bottle and lunch.

This isn’t a colour-by-numbers game, but it’s sure to have the young ones (aged five to 12) hooked. Creatives will learn over four days how to use different hues and perspectives to evoke a sense of adventure in their pictures. They will learn about Piet Mondrian’s Composition with Red, Blue, Yellow, and Black and the museum’s other collections. They will learn how to create, curate, and conserve art. Spaces are limited though, so you are advised to book early.

It’s go-time at Loco Bear, where kids between five and 12 can jump on trampolines, play laser tag, try their little hands at bowling or slime labs, learn how to navigate a Ninja Obstacle Course and seven climbing walls, and even experience some VR among other things.

For a good mind workout and to turn the kiddos into idea gymnasts, enlist them into this camp crafted for young, bright minds between the ages of four and 10. Dubbed Inventshop, this programme will see kids learning about robots and coding, and new concepts in art and engineering. Plus, they get to enjoy gallery time – which means, they’ll explore areas where they can learn about airplanes and rockets (Air Gallery) or swing through a spider-like web (Toshi’s Nets) and so much more.

For a three-week crash course on all things artificial intelligence (AI), look no further than the winter camp by this academy. There are three programmes on the roster for kids aged seven to 14. The AI Bootcamp is available at Radisson Red Silicon Oasis (ages 7-9 and 10-14 in Week 1), Studio One Hotel (Ages 7-9 and 10-14 in Week 2), and Rove Hotel Downtown (Ages 7-9 and 10-14 in Week 3)

Give the kids a leg up on acrobatic jumps that impress by introducing them to the classes at Parkour DXB. Kids between the ages of three and 13 can learn about balance and movement, how to breathe during motion, and how to do daredevil stunts — and be safe while doing it. Talk about an impressive hobby.

Missing a while winter? The kids no longer have to – just send them over the winter camp at Ski Dubai for a brrr-liant time. Littles ages four to 12 can have snow-packed adventures, learn about penguins, mess around with snowballs, learn how to ski, taking cooking classes, and trips to Vox Cinemas with their gang. Workshops such as clay modelling, sand art, and slime making are available, too. A healthy lunch and two snacks are included. Look out for the rosy cheeks and toothy grins when you pick ‘em up after.

