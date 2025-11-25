There's something magical about grilling under the stars in the middle of the desert. Al Qudra Lakes, tucked away in the Al Marmoom Conservation Reserve, offers exactly that, a serene escape where flamingos might just photobomb your barbecue shots. You'll need to bring your own portable grill or pan since there aren't permanent facilities, but that's part of the charm. Just remember to leave no trace behind. Pro tip: It gets surprisingly chilly once the sun sets, so pack a jumper along with your marinades.