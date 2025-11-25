From beaches to mountains, here are the best Dubai spots for a perfect winter barbecue
Dubai: The weather is cooling down, the skies are turning that perfect shade of blue, and the sun has finally decided to be a bit more gentle. It's prime time for days out with family and friends, and nothing says Dubai winter quite like firing up the grill. Enjoy your UAE National Day weekend from desert lakesides to mountain backdrops and beachfront setups, and have your best barbecue yet.
There's something magical about grilling under the stars in the middle of the desert. Al Qudra Lakes, tucked away in the Al Marmoom Conservation Reserve, offers exactly that, a serene escape where flamingos might just photobomb your barbecue shots. You'll need to bring your own portable grill or pan since there aren't permanent facilities, but that's part of the charm. Just remember to leave no trace behind. Pro tip: It gets surprisingly chilly once the sun sets, so pack a jumper along with your marinades.
Why choose between the beach and a barbecue when you can have both? Mamzar Beach Park sprawls across over 200 acres of tree-lined paradise along the corniche, with more than 30 public barbecue spots offering proper sea views. Between flipping burgers, you've got five beaches to explore, swimming pools to cool off in, and for the adrenaline junkies in your group, there's jet skiing to work up an appetite. It's basically a day at the beach with better food.
If you're after a barbecue with a side of Instagram-worthy views, Zabeel Park delivers. Stretching across an area equivalent to 45 football fields, this city centre gem sits right next to the Dubai Frame. The dedicated barbecue areas are strategically placed under tall palm trees, because no one wants to grill in direct sunlight. Whilst the food's cooking, the kids can lose themselves in the amusement complex, or challenge the family to mini-golf, cricket, or a race down the BMX track.
Fancy a barbecue with a view then head to Hatta Hill Park, where the Hajar mountains provide a rather dramatic backdrop. Climb to the tower at the hill's peak before you eat, you'll thank yourself later when you've earned every bite. The park's got running tracks and sports fields if you're feeling particularly energetic, and Hatta Wadi Hub is just nearby for anyone who thinks a simple cookout isn't adventurous enough.
Safa Park is where you'll find everyone from weekend warriors to families who've made barbecuing a Sunday tradition. The permanent grills dotted around the park's edges mean you can show up and get cooking, all whilst taking in views of Downtown Dubai and the Water Canal snaking through the greenery. It's the perfect spot for those who want to stay central but still enjoy that outdoor cooking vibe.
There's a reason Creek Park remains a favourite as it's got everything. Perched alongside the winding Dubai Creek, the park offers free-to-use barbecue pits scattered across lush green spaces where children can run wild and parents can actually relax. Between courses, take a ride on the cable car for aerial views, challenge someone to mini-golf, or let the kids burn off energy on the go-karts. The botanical gardens and waterside views don't hurt either.
If you're the type who thinks a barbecue should come with a side of excitement, Mushrif Park is calling your name. Sure, there's grilling, but there's also Aventura Adventure Park, a treetop obstacle course with ziplines that'll get your heart racing before dessert. The park's also a haven for bird watchers. Keep your eyes peeled for Arabian babblers and yellow-throated sparrows, or if luck's on your side, the rare pallid scops owl making an appearance.
Let's be honest, sometimes you want the barbecue experience without actually doing the work. That's where a desert safari comes in. Someone else handles the grilling whilst you enjoy dune bashing, camel riding, and sandboarding. By the time you settle into the desert camp for your feast, you'll have earned it without lifting a spatula. It's one of Dubai's most popular experiences for good reason, all the atmosphere, none of the cleanup.
