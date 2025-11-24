Make the most of the pleasant winter weather this National Day by spending time at one of Dubai's beautiful beaches. The Beach opposite JBR offers an urban beach vibe with plenty of dining options nearby, whilst Kite Beach has activities for the whole family, from watersports to beach volleyball and even a skatepark for older children. Black Palace Beach offers stunning views of Palm Jumeirah and Burj Al Arab, perfect for that National Day family photo. All are free to access.