Make the most of the long UAE National Day break with free things to do across the city
Dubai: UAE National Day is the perfect time to celebrate with your family whilst exploring all that Dubai has to offer without spending a dirham. From art walks to beach days, here are the best free family-friendly activities to enjoy during the festivities. These free family activities offer the perfect blend of culture, nature, entertainment, and relaxation all whilst creating lasting memories with your loved ones.
Take the family on a creative journey through one of Dubai's most vibrant art hubs. Alserkal Avenue's warehouse galleries are free to explore, featuring everything from modern art at Waddington Custot Dubai to North African works at Elmarsa Gallery. The space has grown into a cultural neighbourhood with food spots, fashion boutiques, and regular community events that make it ideal for a National Day outing with children who appreciate creativity and culture.
End your National Day celebrations with a spectacular show the whole family will love. Every evening at Dubai Festival City Mall, IMAGINE combines lasers, fountains, and surround sound against the world's largest water projection screen. With pyrotechnics and dramatic effects, it's a free entertainment experience that captures the festive spirit. Shows run daily, including weekends, so you won't miss out.
For families looking for a quieter moment during the National Day hustle, head to The Viewing Point at Dubai Creek Harbour. This innovative structure extends 26m over the water and 11.65m above it, offering clear views of both Dubai Creek and Downtown Dubai. It's a lovely spot for family photos with the city skyline in the background, and completely free to visit.
Make the most of the pleasant winter weather this National Day by spending time at one of Dubai's beautiful beaches. The Beach opposite JBR offers an urban beach vibe with plenty of dining options nearby, whilst Kite Beach has activities for the whole family, from watersports to beach volleyball and even a skatepark for older children. Black Palace Beach offers stunning views of Palm Jumeirah and Burj Al Arab, perfect for that National Day family photo. All are free to access.
Introduce your children to the UAE's natural heritage at Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary. Located just minutes from the city centre, this 6.2 sqkm conservation area is home to flamingos and numerous other bird species. The free observation points make it easy for families to spot wildlife whilst learning about the importance of conservation. It's an educational National Day activity that connects children with the UAE's natural environment.
Drive 30 minutes from the city centre to Al Qudra Lakes for a National Day picnic with a difference. Part of Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve, families can enjoy leisurely rides around Al Qudra Cycling Track or simply relax by the lakes. Children will love spotting desert foxes, oryx, and over 170 bird species including swans, flamingos, and even endangered steppe eagles. Pack your UAE flags and make it a picnic in nature.
Celebrate National Day at Riverland Dubai, spread across four themed districts connected by a 1km river. Parking and entry are completely free, and The Peninsula regularly hosts festivals and concerts, perfect timing for National Day entertainment. Children can watch musicians and acrobats perform, whilst the family strolls through the themed spaces capturing memories. It's an easy, fun outing that keeps everyone entertained.
Whilst Dubai Mall itself draws massive crowds during National Day, families can still enjoy a free glimpse of marine life at Dubai Aquarium. From outside the paid area, you can watch sand tiger sharks, rays, and countless other aquatic species glide past the enormous glass wall. It's a quick, free activity that fascinates children before or after exploring the rest of the mall's National Day festivities.
Take a family walk along Dubai Water Canal, which stretches from Dubai Creek through Business Bay to the Arabian Gulf. The promenade areas are free to explore, with pedestrian bridges offering excellent views. Children will love the motion-detected waterfall on Tolerance Bridge that lights up at night.
Gather the extended family for a National Day barbecue at Zabeel Park, one of Dubai's largest green spaces. The park offers dedicated barbecue areas under the shade of palm trees but bring your own grill and ingredients. Whilst the adults cook, children can enjoy the amusement complex, edutainment centre, mini-golf, cricket, skating, skateboarding, or the BMX track. You can also visit the nearby Dubai Frame for those wanting to add a paid attraction to the day.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox