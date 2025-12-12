Sharjah Police launch sixth edition of Police Desert Park

The park has theatre, heritage areas, sand courts, and dining facilities
Sharjah: The Sharjah Police General Command unveiled the sixth edition of the “Police Desert Park” on Saturday 13, between 4 pm and 10 pm.
Located in Al Kaheef area of Al Bataah in Sharjah, the event, themed “Together... Time is More Beautiful,” is a significant annual initiative aimed at improving the well-being of police force members, their families, and the broader community.
The park features a theatre for hosting security and community events, along with heritage-themed areas like the heritage village, entertainment village, and sand courts corner.
It also includes a restaurant corner that has areas designated for barbecues, as well as a prayer hall with a capacity of up to 100 people.
The prayer hall was constructed using recycled materials by inmates at the Correctional and Punitive Institution of Sharjah Police, following a historical architectural style.
4pm to 10pm, open daily from Saturday ,December 13,2025, until January 5, 2026 .
Sharjah Police extended an invitation to individuals and institutions to explore the desert park, enjoy diverse activities and adventures within the winter desert ambiance of Al Bataah.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox