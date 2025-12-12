GOLD/FOREX
Sharjah Police launch sixth edition of Police Desert Park

The park has theatre, heritage areas, sand courts, and dining facilities

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
A Sharjah Police patrol.
 Sharjah: The Sharjah Police General Command unveiled the sixth edition of the “Police Desert Park” on Saturday 13, between 4 pm and 10 pm.

Located in Al Kaheef area of Al Bataah in Sharjah, the event, themed “Together... Time is More Beautiful,” is a significant annual initiative aimed at improving the well-being of police force members, their families, and the broader community.

Facilities

The park features a theatre for hosting security and community events, along with heritage-themed areas like the heritage village, entertainment village, and sand courts corner.

It also includes a restaurant corner that has areas designated for barbecues, as well as a prayer hall with a capacity of up to 100 people.

The prayer hall was constructed using recycled materials by inmates at the Correctional and Punitive Institution of Sharjah Police, following a historical architectural style.

Timings

 4pm to 10pm, open daily from Saturday ,December 13,2025,  until January 5, 2026 .

Sharjah Police extended an invitation to individuals and institutions to explore the desert park, enjoy diverse activities and adventures within the winter desert ambiance of Al Bataah.

Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
