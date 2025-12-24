GOLD/FOREX
Police Desert Park: Weekend access limited to government employees

Keep this one for the weekdays

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Sharjah Police
Sharjah Police
Supplied

If you are a civilian in the mood to check out Police Desert Park – which opened earlier this month – you may not be allowed in over the weekend.

In its sixth edition, the annual event held in Al Kaheef area of Al Bataah in Sharjah has decided on a gentle rule tweak. Sharjah Police announced the change through an Insta reel on Dec 24, which says: “Due to the increasing turnout at the park, it has been decided to allocate the weekend (Fri-Sun) for Sharjah Government employees and their families.”

It will be accessible, the authority assured, to the general public between Monday and Thursday. This rule will be in effect until the end of the event, Jan 5.

There’s lots to do at this ‘park’, home to a heritage village, entertainment village, and restaurant corner. Plus, it’s got a designated area for barbeques.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist
Show More

