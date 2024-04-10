Eid Al Etihad: 5 ecotourism spots you can visit in Sharjah for under Dh20 or for free

First on the list is Sharjah Desert Park, where you can spot animals that are indigenous to the Arabian Peninsula, such as the Arabian Leopard or the gazelle, walk through an aviary, or visit a breeding centre where endangered animals are rehabilitated, and visitors also get to learn about animals that are at the brink of extinction. If you are visiting with children, the park also has a dedicated petting zoo, where they can spend time with farm animals and take pony and camel rides.