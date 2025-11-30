Free public parking in Sharjah for National Day

Motorists enjoy free parking in Sharjah on December 2 and 3
Sharjah: Motorists in Sharjah will enjoy free public parking for two days as the emirate marks the UAE’s 54th National Day, the Sharjah Municipality announced on Sunday.
Public parking will be free on December 2 and 3 (Monday and Tuesday) in Sharjah.
Authorities noted that the waiver does not extend to certain areas. Fees will continue to apply in:
Smart parking yards, which operate through automated systems
Public paid-parking zones designated to operate on official holidays, identified by blue information signs
The municipality urged motorists to check signage carefully to avoid violations and to follow traffic and parking regulations during the celebrations.
