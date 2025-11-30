GOLD/FOREX
Free public parking in Sharjah for National Day

Motorists enjoy free parking in Sharjah on December 2 and 3

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
Fees will still apply in smart parking yards
Gulf News Archive

 Sharjah: Motorists in Sharjah will enjoy free public parking for two days as the emirate marks the UAE’s 54th National Day, the Sharjah Municipality announced on Sunday. 

Public parking will be free on December 2 and 3 (Monday and Tuesday) in Sharjah.

Exemptions apply

Authorities noted that the waiver does not extend to certain areas. Fees will continue to apply in:

  • Smart parking yards, which operate through automated systems

  • Public paid-parking zones designated to operate on official holidays, identified by blue information signs

The municipality urged motorists to check signage carefully to avoid violations and to follow traffic and parking regulations during the celebrations.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
