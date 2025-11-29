UAE National Day: Free parking for three days and no Darb fees in Abu Dhabi

Enjoy free parking and waived truck fees across Abu Dhabi during UAE National Day holiday
Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi has announced the working hours of Customer Happiness Centres, public parking, toll gates, and public bus services during the 54th UAE Eid Al Etihad holiday.
Public parking fees under the “Mawaqif” system will be free from Saturday, 2 December 2023, until 7:59 a.m. on Tuesday, 5 December. Truck parking fees at Musaffah M-18 will also be waived during the official holiday.
The Land Transport Authority urges drivers to avoid parking in prohibited areas and refrain from any behaviour that may obstruct traffic. Motorists are also reminded to park only in designated areas and to avoid parking in residential zones from 9:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m.
The ITC announced that Darb toll gate fees will be suspended throughout the holiday period starting Saturday, 2 December. Regular toll charges will resume on Tuesday, 5 December during peak hours (7:00–9:00 a.m. and 5:00–7:00 p.m.).
Public bus operations in Abu Dhabi during the holiday will follow the weekend and public holiday schedule, with additional regional and intercity routes. Extra trips will be provided to transport passengers to and from the Sheikh Zayed Festival.
ITC Customer Happiness Centres will be closed from Saturday, 2 December, and will resume operations on Tuesday, 5 December.
Customers can continue submitting service requests online via:
Darbi and Darb platforms and mobile applications
Abu Dhabi Government “TAMM” portal
For 24/7 support, contact:
Unified support centre of the Department of Municipalities and Transport: 800850
Taxi Call Centre: 600535353
All vehicles passing through toll gates are exempt from toll fees during official holidays:
Sundays: All vehicles exempt every Sunday
Official Holidays: All vehicles exempt during officially declared UAE public holidays
The following vehicles are permanently exempt from toll fees:
Ambulances, Armed Forces, and Civil Defense vehicles with official plates and insignia
Public buses
Motorcycles
Licensed public taxis
Authorized school buses
All designated passenger buses within the specified seating capacity
