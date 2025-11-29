GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

UAE National Day: Free parking for three days and no Darb fees in Abu Dhabi

Enjoy free parking and waived truck fees across Abu Dhabi during UAE National Day holiday

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
2 MIN READ
Truck parking at Musaffah M-18 will also be waived throughout the official holiday.
Truck parking at Musaffah M-18 will also be waived throughout the official holiday.
Abdul Rahman/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi has announced the working hours of Customer Happiness Centres, public parking, toll gates, and public bus services during the 54th UAE Eid Al Etihad holiday.

Parking

Public parking fees under the “Mawaqif” system will be free from Saturday, 2 December 2023, until 7:59 a.m. on Tuesday, 5 December. Truck parking fees at Musaffah M-18 will also be waived during the official holiday.

The Land Transport Authority urges drivers to avoid parking in prohibited areas and refrain from any behaviour that may obstruct traffic. Motorists are also reminded to park only in designated areas and to avoid parking in residential zones from 9:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m.

Toll system

The ITC announced that Darb toll gate fees will be suspended throughout the holiday period starting Saturday, 2 December. Regular toll charges will resume on Tuesday, 5 December during peak hours (7:00–9:00 a.m. and 5:00–7:00 p.m.).

Public bus services

Public bus operations in Abu Dhabi during the holiday will follow the weekend and public holiday schedule, with additional regional and intercity routes. Extra trips will be provided to transport passengers to and from the Sheikh Zayed Festival.

Customer happiness centres

ITC Customer Happiness Centres will be closed from Saturday, 2 December, and will resume operations on Tuesday, 5 December.

Customers can continue submitting service requests online via:

  • ITC website

  • Darbi and Darb platforms and mobile applications

  • Abu Dhabi Government “TAMM” portal

For 24/7 support, contact:

  • Unified support centre of the Department of Municipalities and Transport: 800850

  • Taxi Call Centre: 600535353

Parking and Darb Toll gate operations

Public parking and Darb toll gate fees will be free in Abu Dhabi during the National Day holiday. Truck parking at Musaffah M-18 will also be exempt.

Holiday Details:

  • Parking: Free in “Mawaqif” public areas from Saturday, 2 December 2023, until 7:59 a.m. on Tuesday, 5 December.

  • Darb Toll Gates: Toll fees waived throughout the holiday; charges resume on Tuesday during regular peak hours (7:00–9:00 a.m. and 5:00–7:00 p.m.).

  • Truck Parking: Free at Musaffah M-18 during the holiday.

  • Restrictions: Drivers must avoid prohibited parking, not obstruct traffic, and avoid residential areas from 9:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m.

Holidays and toll exemptions

All vehicles passing through toll gates are exempt from toll fees during official holidays:

  • Sundays: All vehicles exempt every Sunday

  • Official Holidays: All vehicles exempt during officially declared UAE public holidays

Permanent exemptions

The following vehicles are permanently exempt from toll fees:

  • Ambulances, Armed Forces, and Civil Defense vehicles with official plates and insignia

  • Public buses

  • Motorcycles

  • Licensed public taxis

  • Authorized school buses

  • All designated passenger buses within the specified seating capacity

Related Topics:
Public parkingAbu Dhabi

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The municipality ensured that all decorative elements harmonize with the surrounding streets and public squares and comply with safety standards for both vehicles and pedestrians

Abu Dhabi decorated for 54th union day

5m read
The police urged the public never to disclose passwords, bank card numbers, PIN codes, or security codes such as the CCV printed on cards over a call

Abu Dhabi Police warn against scam calls

1m read
The defendant told the court that the Instagram smear campaign led to the loss of clients, a decline in profits, and additional legal expenses linked to previous intellectual property disputes.

Woman sues Instagram users for defamation

2m read
Ministry urged members of the public not to photograph or share any images or videos.

Spot military vehicles, aircraft during 3-day UAE drill

1m read